Fireworks, music set to kick off Rose Festival 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Promising “the biggest, baddest fireworks in town,” officials announced the 2022 Rose Festival will begin May 27.

An in-person press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the specifics — including the return of the festival and parade series. Rose Festival officials also said they will announce a new partnership.

The Portland Rose Festival website said the opening night events will begin at 6 p.m. The band Hit Machine will play and get the crowd ready for the fireworks just after dark.

Last year the pandemic kept the Rose Festival from normal operations but there were plenty of events that kept people engaged.

And 2021 Rose Festival Queen Lili Rosebrook will enjoy her reign until the new queen is crowned in June.

