ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Fireworks, music set to kick off Rose Festival 2022

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PTyk_0diYezMh00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Promising “the biggest, baddest fireworks in town,” officials announced the 2022 Rose Festival will begin May 27.

An in-person press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the specifics — including the return of the festival and parade series. Rose Festival officials also said they will announce a new partnership.

The Portland Rose Festival website said the opening night events will begin at 6 p.m. The band Hit Machine will play and get the crowd ready for the fireworks just after dark.

Last year the pandemic kept the Rose Festival from normal operations but there were plenty of events that kept people engaged.

And 2021 Rose Festival Queen Lili Rosebrook will enjoy her reign until the new queen is crowned in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Parade#Hit Machine#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy