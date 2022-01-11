ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CW’s ‘Naomi’: TV Review

By Daniel Fienberg
 5 days ago
In perhaps the most “No duh” slice of voiceover ever written, The CW ’s Naomi begins with its main character opining, “Every superhero has an origin story and this is mine.”

Since Arrow launched in 2012, The CW has given us origin stories for quite literally hundreds of superheroes and villains, generally built on similarly paced introductions of characters, powers and obstacles. The primary takeaway from the early episodes of Naomi , developed by Ava DuVernay from the DC property by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, is that despite the proliferation of the formula, there are still origin stories we haven’t seen — or at least types of heroes who haven’t had their stories told.

That doesn’t exactly make Naomi revelatory, but it points to some of the ways this deliberately presented origin story is just fresh enough to keep you curious through all of the ways that the first two episodes are clumsy.

The title of the comic and series should tell you something about where Naomi is putting its focus. Naomi McDuffie ( Kaci Walfall ) will eventually become the character known as Powerhouse, but the series isn’t about a down-the-road costumed alter ego. For now, Naomi is a likably nerdy high-school girl with a likably nerdy group of friends. Naomi runs one of the world’s most popular Superman fan sites, a fact that even the popular kids at her school inexplicably think is cool.

In this world, it’s conventional wisdom that Superman isn’t real, but Naomi is intrigued by him because, like the Man of Steel, she’s adopted — and thanks to her thoroughly loving military-affiliated parents ( Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar), she has traveled from home to home, always the new girl and frequently the only Black girl in her school.

She relates to Superman as a perpetual outsider, but guess what? She’s about to find other reasons to relate. The town is about to get shaken to its core because one afternoon Superman shows up in the main square, battles a big blue alien, causes a reasonable amount of damage and flies away. Seemingly the only person in town who missed out on Superman’s appearance is Superman superfan Naomi, because as she got close to the action, Naomi started hearing strange noises and passed out.

It’s quickly clear that something strange and potentially hugely powerful is happening with Naomi — something that in some way involves skulking tattoo artist Dee (Alexander Wraith), skulking used car dealer Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) and yellowed newspaper clippings about a previous unexplained phenomenon in town 17 years earlier.

The CW has been promoting Naomi with clips from very late in the pilot (written by DuVernay and Jill Blankenship and directed by Amanda Marsalis) and subsequent episodes, pointing to how little urgency the series has when it comes to establishing the main character’s superhero identity. This pacing matches the early installment of the comic and points to what I said about the title. Naomi wants you to get to know Naomi, her obsessive insecurities, her idyllically warm parents and her circle of friends, before it wants you to be invested in what heightened abilities she has.

With Marsalis setting the tone, there’s some kinetic momentum to Naomi , coming not from whether or not the main character can manipulate energy or possesses enhanced hearing but from the skateboard that represents her primary mode of transportation. Naomi idolizes a man who can fly, but the skateboard is presented as the way that she can fly herself, a visual freedom that helps the series establish local and high school geography in zippy, unedited takes, all accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack. The skateboarding sequences are pleasant distractions from all the levels on which, as a superhero show, Naomi will disappoint anybody who wants high-octane action or standout visual effects.

In its first two episodes, Naomi might actually be closer to Nancy Drew than the various Arrowverse shows, at least in The CW terms. It’s mostly long chunks of exposition, interrupted in contrived ways, followed by detective work with Naomi’s Scooby Gang, which includes best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) and Naomi’s dueling love interests, fellow military brat Nathan (Daniel Puig) and townie Anthony (Will Meyers). And because any old chump series can introduce a love triangle in its opening hours, Naomi goes full love-square with Lourdes (Camila Moreno), the flirty girl from the comic store whom even Naomi appears to understand she should really be with.

Everything the Scooby Gang is investigating feels perfunctory — bizarrely overlit office break-ins, inertly dark poking-around at Ye Olde Mill — and I’m going to go so far as to say that nothing that happens early in Naomi is really all that fun or interesting. What makes the show work is that all of the central performances are gawky and charming and, for the most part, less CW-polished than I would have expected, in a good way. There isn’t a standout performance, other than Walfall’s appealing lead turn, but the bickering and loose bantering is all quite natural.

Both of Naomi’s skulking allies/adversaries are compelling presences, if not really characters. Wraith, whose real name could probably double for that of a DC baddie, has an intriguing, hulking woodenness that makes sense in context. Johnson is enjoying playing one of the best-dressed figures of the young TV year, which doesn’t mean that his pervasive menace amounts to a real threat. You’re supposed to have some doubt as to which adult figures in Naomi are going to be helpful or harmful for our heroine — a fact that, in this case, gives the entire show a flimsy sense of motivation or stakes.

It’s a series that so far is excelling at the little things — like everybody’s joy at Naomi’s mother and her smoothies or Naomi’s dad’s loving acceptance of whatever her sexual identity turns out to be — at the expense of the bigger things. Those are nice beats and nice details, and they’re the things Naomi is choosing to emphasize, with its main character more invested in learning about her own human identity than what her secret identity could become.

Naomi doesn’t do the bigger things as well, and these first two episodes aren’t all that exciting or thrilling. Short-term, though, I’m willing to go along with it, and I’m content to adjust expectations for potential viewers.

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’: TV Review

ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...
Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall

Fox is making a major change to its midseason slate. The broadcast network has pushed country music drama Monarch to the fall after originally scheduling it for a Jan. 30 premiere date. The decision comes as the pandemic has complicated filming on the Atlanta-based series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel as members of a dynastic family in the country music world. “Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the network said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry...
Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Naomi’ On The CW, An Ava DuVernay-Produced Series Based On The Teenage DC Superhero

The comics world is full of people who are either alone or come to their powers alone and find a support group along the way. That is certainly how the Greg Berlanti Arrowverse series have been written. But with Naomi, The CW presents a DC-based superhero series that has a different worldview. It shows a main character, the one who discover she has powers, as someone with a pretty solid support system in her life. How does that help or hurt the show?
Chicago Defender

Ava DuVernay Drama “Naomi” Debuts on CW Network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
Deadline

‘Naomi’: Ava DuVernay On Expanding The Naomi-Verse Beyond The Comic Book Via New CW Series—TCA

Ava DuVernay is expanding beyond the comic book world of Naomi via her upcoming CW series of the same name, premiering Jan. 11. And that could leave the door open for potential crossovers with other popular superhero series on the same network. “We got a lot of information in the first two episodes which means: we get to make up cool new things,” DuVernay said during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People...
KTLA

Actress Kaci Walfall chats new CW series ‘Naomi’

Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. “Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW […]
‘TV’s Top 5’: James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker’ and the Differences Between Marvel and DC

Welcome to the 150th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). To celebrate our milestone episode, Dan and I are doubling down on showrunner interviews. This week’s episode features a fun and insightful conversation with James Gunn about his HBO Max series, Peacemaker, and the differences in working for Marvel and DC. Then on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of Cheer debuted on Netflix in early 2020 as an underdog sensation. Sure, fans of Greg Whiteley’s Last Chance U knew the show’s basic formula and how effective it was in terms of building personal stories within a season of escalating athletic tension. But Cheer thrilled an audience that had never heard of Last Chance U and probably still hasn’t. Fans found joy in Jerry’s mat-talk, optimism in Morgan’s rise to the literal top of the pyramid and felt sincere concern for mercurial presences like Lexi and La’Darius. Then Cheer wasn’t an underdog anymore. Ellen was cutting Navarro College...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: A Quantum Leap Revival Is Headed to NBC, Naomi Has a Decent Start for The CW, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. There have been rumors for quite a while of a Quantum Leap reboot/revival with both creator Donald P. Bellisario and star Scott Bakula supporting a return to the time travel series, and now NBC has officially ordered a pilot for a revival. Variety gives the following description of the project:
Deadline

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here. ABC United We Fall (canceled; one season) CBS Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3) CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2) Fox Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13) Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20) Fantasy...
mediapost.com

CW's Stellar Record Of Excellence Continues With 'Naomi'

The CW does it again with another incredibly crafted drama series for its young target audience of teens and young adults. Here at TV Blog headquarters, The CW has one of the most stellar records of any of the many networks and streaming services that this column covers. Partial disclosure:...
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
Inverse

Is The Flash over? Why the end of The CW will change TV

In 2000, The WB was the premier TV network for young adults. To celebrate its success with a now infamous network promo that BuzzFeed calls “too glorious for words,” it threw a party. Featuring the casts of Dawson’s Creek, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Felicity, and absolutely no one...
northernstar.info

TV review: ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Netflix’s adaptation of the classic anime series “Cowboy Bebop” is one of the most controversial shows to come out of Netflix, quickly reaching the service’s number one spot of its top ten. Longtime fans and casual viewers alike have very strong opinions about it. In order...
