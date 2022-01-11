Chamber of Commerce holding Community Luncheon to discuss public safety

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Chamber of Commerce will be holding the first Community Luncheon of the year on January 21, 2022 presented by Shirley Quattlebaum, State Farm Insurance Agent.

The event will be at All Steak restaurant, located at 323 Third Ave SE, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cullman County Sherriff Matt Gentry, Hanceville City Police Chief Bob Long and Cullman City Police Chief Kenny Culpepper will be speaking during the Public Safety Forum. They will be answering questions and updating the community on safety matters.

The cost of attendance is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required for attendance. To register, email RSVP@cullmanchamber.org .

