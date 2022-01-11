ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenrock, WY

Pine Bluffs Boys Beat Shoshoni, Improves to 7-2

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pine Bluffs has been one of the stalwarts in 2A boys basketball for quite some time. The Hornets have not had a losing season since 2010 and won state championships in...

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 16, 2022

We're through six weeks of the girls' high school basketball season, and these are the latest standings. This update reflects all games played through Jan. 15, 2022. Teams are listed based on their conference record first, and then their overall record second. If there is still a tie, they are listed alphabetically.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

Celebrating Three Wyoming High School Basketball Players 1000-Point Milestone

WyoPreps would like to congratulate three senior basketball players in the state for surpassing 1000 points in their high school career. First is Pinedale senior Roxanne Rogers, who reached the mark last month. She has helped the Wranglers to an 8-2 start this season and the No. 3 ranking in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll. Rogers is averaging 18.8 points per game, which leads the 3A West and is fourth in Class 3A in the state. She’s shooting 53 percent from the field and 86 percent at the free-throw line. Rogers also contributes 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.1 steals per contest.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

Cody Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

The Cody girls basketball squad would love to make the big step forward this season after playing in the 4A State Championship game in 2021. The Fillies had a strong state tournament with wins over Thunder Basin and Sheridan before losing to Cheyenne East in the final. This season, Cody...
CODY, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Basketball: How the Top 5 Fared

A busy week of hoops saw a variety of outcomes for some ranked teams last week. Here’s a look at how the top-5 girls’ and boys’ teams fared in that time frame. These are the teams that were ranked in the top five as of the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll on Jan. 12, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenrock, WY
Sports
City
Glenrock, WY
Local
Wyoming Basketball
City
Mills, WY
Pine Bluffs, WY
Sports
City
Pine Bluffs, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Shoshoni, WY
Glenrock, WY
Education
WyoPreps

Cody Girls Defeat Kelly Walsh to Remain Unbeaten

The Cody girls basketball team has been white-hot this season with 8 wins in 8 games following a 66-52 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Thursday night. Cody has a terrific player in Molly Hays and she lit up KW for 29 points and her teammate Kennedi Niemann had 17. This is a balanced team that made it to the 4A state championship game last season, losing to Cheyenne East in the final. Kelly Walsh is 6-4 on the season and they were led in scoring in this game by Logann Alvar with 17 while Aubreann Browning had a dozen.
CODY, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
337
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy