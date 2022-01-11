ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemesis.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

“I’ve never been around a group of players that really wanted it so bad and wouldn’t be denied,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this.”

Smart, a Bulldogs defensive back in the mid-1990s, returned to his alma mater in 2016 after helping Nick Saban build a dynasty as an assistant at Alabama.

Georgia has become an elite program under Smart but has not been able to chase down its Southeastern Conference rival.

Until now.

“This was for all the glory, we took it,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis said.

And they did it the way Alabama has broken their hearts so many times in recent years: Coming from behind and finishing with a flourish.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up eight with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from Georgia’s dominant defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

“I just saw the ball in his hands and that was all she wrote,” said safety Lewis Cine, the game’s defensive MVP.

With just over a minute left, Ringo took off behind a convoy of blockers and went 79 yards, Smart chasing and yelling at him to go down so he wouldn’t risk a fumble. The touchdown set off a wild celebration by the relieved Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

“There’s going to be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight,” Smart said, paraphrasing the late Georgia play-by-play man Larry Munson .

The Bulldogs (14-1) hadn’t won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn’t good enough, doing it against No. 1 Alabama (13-2) made it even better.

“I cried, so pretty good,” Bennett said when asked how it felt.

Saban’s Tide had won seven straight against the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs lost two SEC championship games, including one five weeks ago, and the 2018 CFP title game to Alabama under Smart.

“I told them we burned the boats. The only way home was through them,” Smart said.

Mission accomplished.

Bennett, the former walk-on turned starter, finished 17 for 26 for 224 yards and no interceptions.

For most of the first three quarters, the first CFP title game to be a rematch of a regular-season game was an ol’ fashion SEC defensive struggle in the heart of Big Ten country.

The first touchdown came with 1:20 left in the third quarter. After James Cook broke a 67-yard run to get the Bulldogs into the red zone, three more running plays — and a facemask penalty by Alabama — got them into the end zone. Zamir White went in standing up from a yard out with massive defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Davis led the way as blockers. The Bulldogs led for the first time, 13-9.

After Alabama added another field goal, the Tide caught a break on a strange turnover.

As Bennett was being taken down deep in Georgia territory, he tried to throw the ball away. The ball slipped loose, and bounced toward the sideline, seemingly harmless. Alabama’s Drew Sanders casually caught it as he was jogging out of bounds.

Surprisingly, the ruling on the field was a fumble, recovered by the Tide and replay upheld it, giving the Tide the ball in the red zone. A few plays later, Young eluded the rush and found Cameron Latu for a 3-yard touchdown that put Alabama up 18-13 with 10:14 left.

Once again, it seemed as if Georgia would not be able to break the ‘Bama curse.

Bennett was 13 for 22 for 141 yards as the next drive started, and you could practically hear all skeptical Georgia fans wondering why Smart didn’t turn to his four-star backup QB, J.T. Daniels, for a spark.

As he has done so many times during a career that started on the scout team and took a detour through junior college in Mississippi, the small-town Georgia kid nicknamed The Mailman came through.

Bennett completed all three of his passes for 68 yards, including a long strike to Mitchell for a touchdown with 8:09 left that gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

The Bulldogs’ defense clamped down on Young, forcing a three-and-out on the Tide’s next drive, and then Georgia went to work on sealing a long-awaited championship.

“It’s a little tough that I let them down today,” Young said. “I’ve got to do better with it.”

The sophomore finished 35 for 57 for 359 yards with two interceptions, playing without his top two receivers for most of the game. All-American Jameson Williams went out early in the second quarter with a knee injury, and John Metchie III was injured in the SEC title game.

Young was sacked three times after Georgia didn’t bring him down once in the first meeting.

“We played a heck of a game against a heck of a team for the first three-quarters of the game,” said Saban, who was denied his eighth national title, seventh with Alabama in the last 13 years. “Nobody can take the SEC championship away from this team, the Cotton Bowl championship.

“We just didn’t finish the way we needed to finish.”

After more than 40 years, it was Georgia’s time to finish.

“You put as much time as we do in this thing, blood, sweat, tears,” Bennett said, ‘it means something.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Guilford County Schools cancels afterschool sports, activities for Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools is canceling afterschool athletics and extracurricular activities for Monday and Tuesday. The school district cited winter weather and unsafe road conditions. Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Tuesday is planned as a teacher workday. GCS will evaluate road […]
Daytona 500 sold out, thousands of fans attend January test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The excitement surrounding the 64th annual Daytona 500 is building as speedway officials announced this week that grandstand seating for the event in February is sold out. RV spaces are also sold out. Speedway leaders say they are still tickets available for suites and the fan zone, but […]
North Carolina National Guard soldiers in Greensboro to assist emergency crews during winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina National Guard is in Greensboro, helping emergency and public safety crews as a winter storm sweeps through the area. According to NCNG,113th Sustainment Brigade soldiers are on Franklin Boulevard. There are about 200 soldier who will be helping crews in western and central North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper […]
About 47,000 in N.C. without power, with Moore County hit hardest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Except for a couple of hundred power outages in Alamance County, the Piedmont Triad has very few as of noon, despite ever treacherous weather conditions. The constantly updated outages map at the NC Department of Public Safety shows nearly 47,000 statewide. There were 414 outages in Alamance and 209 in Iredell […]
Pandemic hits collection plates, budgets at many NC churches

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the […]
Would you? Half of North Carolinians would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There's a chance for winter weather impacting parts of Eastern North Carolina this weekend. Which begs the question … Driving during the winter months weather can be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down possibly and be stranded for extended periods of time. Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, […]
Redistricting maps were kept in North Carolina, but struck down in Ohio. What's the difference?

(WGHP) — After a three-judge panel in Raleigh upheld the redistricting maps drawn by the state General Assembly, two rulings involving similar claims in Ohio came out quite differently. The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday struck down the congressional maps approved by the state's redistricting commission, following a decision earlier this week on the state […]
