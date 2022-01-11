ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tax season starting two weeks early this year thanks to COVID, IRS funding

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnGmJ_0diYeUCI00

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more than important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Iowa House Republicans introduce bill eliminating taxes on retirement income

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State address that she wants to eliminate state taxes on retirement income. Republicans in the Iowa House of Representatives are moving quickly on the issue, with 56 GOP state representatives sponsoring House File 2026 last Thursday. “We have a billion dollars […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Health
WHO 13

Gov. Reynolds proposes $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year. The plan would allow retirees 55 and older to exempt income […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

COVID-19 pandemic imposes permanent changes to the workplace

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has helped employers gain a better understanding of their employees and what work environment is best. Now for many, that includes a remote or hybrid model.  “So we have seen a significant shift towards remote work. Early studies done by several universities look at this trend of work […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Tax Season#Covid#Ap#Child Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHO 13

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Yesterday afternoon, I began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms,” Hinson said in a statement. “I took a COVID-19 test and the results were positive.” Hinson, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said she is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Hinson […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa House bill aims to address state workforce shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House of Representatives held a brief session Tuesday morning before heading into recess to await the governor’s Condition of the State address. But before the recess, lawmakers approved the filing of several bills. House File 2013, otherwise known as the “Growing Our Workforce Investment Now Act” or the “Go […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high we haven’t seen since 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa hasn’t been this high since 2020, with nearly 1,000 people currently being treated. The Iowa Department of Public Health released an update Friday morning revealing 998 people are in Iowa hospitals with the coronavirus. The last time there were more people hospitalized […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

I Think: COVID confusion

There’s a lot of confusion in the world regarding COVID right now. Mark Freund experienced it firsthand. In I Think, Freund discusses his experience and how it might apply to a broader perspective of confusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

WHO 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy