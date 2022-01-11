ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees to honor Betty White

By Christy Simeral
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In honor of what would have been actress Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Humane Society will be waiving adoption fees for all adult animals this week, starting Tuesday.

The organization hopes to find forever homes for 100 pets before what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Monday, Jan. 17. The beloved 99-year-old television star and animal lover died on Dec. 31.

It’s the organization’s own take on the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which is a social media campaign asking for fans to donate $5 in White’s name to an animal shelter as a way to honor her memory on her birthday.

“Betty White was an inspiration for many reasons, and her commitment to supporting animals was certainly one of them,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “We’re happy to honor her legacy by waiving adoption fees and helping more pets find loving homes.”

She added that the pandemic has put a pause on many spay and neuter efforts, which has led to more animals in shelters across the country needing to be adopted.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoption fees will be waived through Sunday, Jan. 16.

