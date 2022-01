Sports betting is growing in popularity and bettors are on the lookout for the top sports betting promotions and sports betting promo codes. Caesars Sportsbook is offering bettors the opportunity to get their first bet matched up to $1,001, win or lose. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMERF and get a bet match up to $1,001 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires January 31, 2022).

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO