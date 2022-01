The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended to expand eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to all individuals 12 and older. Adolescents in that age group are eligible to receive a booster dose five months after their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Because Pfizer’s vaccine and booster shots are the only ones that have been cleared for use in children under 18, “mixing and matching” vaccines and boosters is not an option for this age group.

