Public Health

Pope Francis: Vaccinating against Covid is a 'moral obligation'

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation” and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives during the pandemic. Francis used some of...

Comments / 12

Guest
5d ago

Not “baseless” information. The Pope is very misinformed. You will see, it’s starting to happen with all of these boosters. Bob Saget is the most recent one. He had his booster and six weeks later dead as a doornail.

Reply(2)
5
NBC News

NBC News

