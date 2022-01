This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. The first batch of free PlayStation Plus games for 2022 will be released soon for PS4 and PS5 gamers. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the next PS Plus lineup will go live, featuring Persona 5 Strikers for the PS4, as well as Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 for both the PS4 and PS5 available to download with PlayStation Plus. The PS Plus lineup for January 2022 will go live on Tuesday at 10 a.m. GMT, and subscribers have until then to download the free games included with the PS Plus lineup for December 2021.

