OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Three Rising Nonprofits

By PRNewswire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article a leader in online and event fundraising, announced the recipients of their inaugural Corporate Grants Program, committed to expanding access to technology to help emerging nonprofits accelerate their fundraising and mission. The OneCause Corporate Grants Program provides nonprofit organizations free 24-month subscriptions to fundraising software and services. The...

Related
coronadonewsca.com

CCF Awards Grants ...

Coronado Community Foundation Awards Second Round Of Grants. To welcome in the New Year and new opportunities to partner in philanthropy, The Coronado Community Foundation awarded its second round of grants. Making connections was the mission as our Foundation board members and advisors got together with another seven organizations to present them with their $1000 grants. More information will be forthcoming when we present our remaining six grantees.
CORONADO, CA
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

CT Humanities grants $772,000 to Shoreline, Middletown-area nonprofits

MIDDLETOWN — The Board of Directors of the Middletown-based CT Humanities recently awarded significant grant funding valued at $772,000 to 24 area nonprofit museums, cultural organizations, humanities organizations and arts organizations. CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants are part of $30 million in support allocated over the next two...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nonprofits#Community Service#Mental Health#Charity#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Content Marketing#First Fruits Farm
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Distributes $2,500 Grants to 30 Nonprofits

A day of staff appreciation at the Community, Youth, and Women’s Alliance in Coatesville. COVID-19 has placed a significant strain on our mental health and well-being. Nonprofits, in particular, are suffering from staff shortages, Zoom fatigue, lack of volunteers, and increased demand for their services. There’s also the worry about contracting the virus, as well as the stress of an economic downturn and inequitable access to healthcare.
COATESVILLE, PA
cbs2iowa.com

Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation awards over $4 million in grants to nonprofits

The Board of Directors of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation recently approved over $4 million in grants to more than 125 nonprofit organizations. The awards include grants to support organizations and programs, as well as distributions from donor-advised, designated, scholarship and agency funds. This includes a $200,000 grant from the Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Fund. This grant, awarded to Foundation 2 Crisis Services, will support the implementation of Group Violence Intervention (GVI) strategies in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nnbw.com

300-plus Nevada nonprofits apply for piece of $30 million in grants

More than 300 nonprofit organizations have submitted requests to receive grants through the state of Nevada’s “Community Recovery Grant" program. The program, launched Dec. 9, makes $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds available for nonprofits that provide community services, according to the state. In all, 337 organizations...
NEVADA STATE
rinewstoday.com

BankRI makes grants to 26 local nonprofits

In its fifth round of charitable funding this year, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has awarded $80,450 in grants to 26 local nonprofits. The funds are earmarked to support educational opportunities for underserved youth and human services programs that help individuals and families with basic needs. Grants ranged from $1,000 to $10,000.
PROVIDENCE, RI
northwestmoinfo.com

GRM Networks Awards Community Improvement Grant Awards

GRM Networks released the organizations that have been awarded grants through the company’s Community Improvement Grant Program. Grant totaling $3,750 were awarded to 4 organizations. The Ravenwood Playground Committee will use $1,000 to update their city park by updating their swings and add new equipment and safety features. The...
BUSINESS
lakeexpo.com

Community Foundation Of The Lake Opens New Round Of Grants For Lake Area Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of the Lake has opened their latest round of grant funding for regional nonprofits. Grant requests for the Community Foundation of the Lake’s 2022 community grants must be received online through the following link https://www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=cfozarksgrants by 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2022. The Community Foundation of the Lake grants are available for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties.
CHARITIES
nrcolumbus.com

Educators, nonprofits can apply for FOCUS Broadband grants

FOCUS Broadband is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Community Connections and Smart Connections Grant Programs. FOCUS Broadband will award $40,000 in Community Connections grant funds to nonprofit organizations and $40,000 in Smart Connections funds will be given to educators in counties served by FOCUS Broadband. Community Connections Grants are...
CHARITIES
Forest Grove News Times

Service nonprofits could get grants from Beaverton church group

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations.The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties. Those services can range from healthcare to food or shelter. The Southminster Foundation says it has been awarding grants since 1980. In 2021, grant recipients included Portland Youth Builders, Rose Haven, Rehab's Sisters, HomePlate Youth Services, Black Parent Initiative and the Immigrant Mutual Aid Coalition. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 28. The application and more information about the program can be found on the foundation's website or by calling the Southminster Presbyterian Church office at 503-644-2073. Southminster Presbyterian Church bills itself as "a progressive and welcoming community," with services at present being held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church building is located at 12250 S.W. Denney Road in Beaverton. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERTON, OR
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Chamber Foundation Awards $32K in Nonprofit Grants

Loudoun Chamber Foundation on Wednesday announced $4,000 grants to eight local nonprofits working in workforce development, economic growth and quality of life. “The entire Loudoun nonprofit community has done remarkable work to support our community, particularly during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Facing increased demand for their services, our nonprofits overcame their own financial challenges to serve our families, our workers and our neighbors,” stated Chamber President Tony Howard. “The Loudoun Chamber is incredibly proud to support this year’s grant recipients and to support their important work to build a strong and healthy economy and community here in Loudoun.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
martechseries.com

First Insight Announces $50,000 Donation to Retail Orphan Initiative

Groundbreaking gift covers all of Retail ROI’s operating expenses for its upcoming SuperFriday fundraiser and establishes the 100% Club, enabling all other personal and company contributions to go directly to help children in need. First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology platform that is transforming...
CHARITIES
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Nonprofit recognizes record number of annual sustainability awards

The 13 winners recognized during the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council annual awards ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 12, were the most ever, and local environmental leaders say it’s an indication of the breadth and collaborative efforts of the environmental work that’s happening in the valley. At the same time, the...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
illinoisnewsnow.com

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Promoting Grants for Small Nonprofits in Illinois

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs was our guest on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday. The State Treasurer joined WKEI to talk about grant opportunities for small nonprofit organizations through the Treasurer’s Office. A nonprofit with a budget of less than $1 million dollars is eligible for grants through the Charitable Trust. The Treasurer also spoke to WKEI about unclaimed property and a heartwarming story about a man who had no family whose intention was to leave his fortune over more than $2 million dollars to charity. Unfortunately, the man died before he could put the donation into motion. Thankfully, thanks to the Treasurer’s Office staff the money was secured and donated to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, among other charities per the man’s wishes. The Treasurer reminds everyone to check out unclaimed property through the Treasurer’s Office as you never know what your family may have left behind.
ILLINOIS STATE
signalscv.com

City: Block grant funds available for nonprofits

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding, which is primarily intended to benefit low- to moderate-income residents in the community. A portion of this allocation is awarded through grants to eligible nonprofit organizations to provide services and resources for those low- to moderate-income residents in need.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

