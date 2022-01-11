OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Three Rising Nonprofits

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations.The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties. Those services can range from healthcare to food or shelter. The Southminster Foundation says it has been awarding grants since 1980. In 2021, grant recipients included Portland Youth Builders, Rose Haven, Rehab's Sisters, HomePlate Youth Services, Black Parent Initiative and the Immigrant Mutual Aid Coalition. The deadline for submitting a grant application is Feb. 28. The application and more information about the program can be found on the foundation's website or by calling the Southminster Presbyterian Church office at 503-644-2073. Southminster Presbyterian Church bills itself as "a progressive and welcoming community," with services at present being held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church building is located at 12250 S.W. Denney Road in Beaverton. {loadposition sub-article-01}

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO