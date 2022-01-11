ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Submits Plans To Allow Alternative Payment Systems in South Korea

This isn't in the least surprising, except to people who were expecting a free utopian ideal to result from this sort of regulation. Of course Apple would do the minimum necessary and would continue...

Apple in Korea climbdown after third-party payment ruling

The iPhone maker, which recently saw its market cap briefly top $3 trillion, returned to Earth with a bump this week. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday that Apple has submitted compliance plans relating to a new law that bans app store providers from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems. These proprietary systems typically charge a high commission – in Apple’s case it’s up to 30% – every time a user makes an in-app purchase. It’s a source of consternation among app makers, which are clamouring for competition in this space.
BUSINESS
