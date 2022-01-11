ZoomInfo Employees Raise More Than $2 Million for Local Nonprofits During 2021 Winter Donation Drive
By Business Wire
martechseries.com
5 days ago
Donations to Aid 11 Youth- and Family-Focused Nonprofit Organizations in the Company’s Local Communities. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced that during its recent 2021 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees teamed up to raise more than $2 million for youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in...
Several local organizations worked together last month to make the holidays easier for Kentucky residents recovering from the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that caused widespread damage on Dec. 10-11. Shelby Baptist Association Christmas Gift Shop Director Rebekah Parr said her organization’s involvement in a group effort to send donated toys...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kohl's announced Wednesday, Jan 5 that it will donate $500,000 to deserving Milwaukee-area nonprofits through its Kohl's Hometown Giving Program. Since the program started Kohl's has donated more than $2 million in grants to nonprofits in its hometown of SE Wisconsin. For 2022, 30...
LEE, Maine — Last holiday season, nonprofit House in the Woods received an anonymous donation of $1.4 million. Founded by Paul and Deanna House more than 10 years ago, the organization provides therapeutic and recreational retreats for U.S. military personnel and their families. The Houses, still in disbelief, said...
A new baby for the new year. Job training for a new career. A stable place to live. These are some of the things the featured families in the Statesman Season for Caring program have to look forward to in 2022. Since the Statesman launched the 2021 program Nov. 28,...
HAGATNA, Guam—As they have done in the last few years, Bank of Guam employees have selected five nonprofit organizations to receive a holiday donation from the bank, including the Ohala Foundation of Tinian. The 2021 Bank of Guam holiday donation beneficiaries, each receiving $5,000, are: Harvest House; H.E.A.R.T. Guam;...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire auto corporation is doing its part in helping individual’s and families experiencing homelessness. Since December, Prestige Auto has been collaborating with Chippewa Valley Outdoors and other local businesses to raise money to purchase essential items. On January 22nd, Prestige plans to...
More than $25 million has been raised through more than 150,000 donors, both large and small, local and corporate, to aid victims of the Marshall fire in Boulder County. The Community Foundation Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund raised about $12 million through more than 43,000 donors and individual GoFundMe campaigns raised a total of $14.6 million to aid victims, many of whom lost everything to the devastating wildfire.
Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has announced Team Seas has smashed its goal of removing 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean by raising $30 million thanks to donations from fans, content creators, and even billionaires. In October 2021, MrBeast launched Team Seas in an effort to clean up...
The second annual 1BurkeGives, an online fundraising event hosted by the Burke County United Way, raised a total of $100,080 from 499 donors within 24 hours to benefit 29 participating Burke County nonprofit organizations. The event, which took place on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 1BurkeGives.org, continued to accept “After...
The Source Weekly announced Friday that The Giving Plate had raised the greatest amount in the 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign, unlocking a $15,000 prize from an anonymous donor after the organization earned more than $259,708 in individual donations toward a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a free community food store in the heart of Bend’s Makers District.
Tucson regularly ranks as one of the best cities in the nation for cycling, but some local children aren’t able to appreciate the joy of a bike. However, one local nonprofit has worked for more than a decade to refurbish and donate bikes to kids in need. Last month, Wheels for Kids celebrated their 4,000th bike donated, and don’t see an end in sight to the deliveries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special charitable vending machine set up in Kansas City for the holiday season raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local and national organizations. The Giving Machine, a vending machine where people could donate money for specific goods or needs for charity, raised more...
American Heritage Credit Union employees and members collected more than 11,000 pounds of food and donated $22,500 to various charities and organizations during its seventh annual Spirit of Giving Food Drive. Additionally, more than 300 meals and $30,000 worth of $100 visa gift cards were donated to help local families. Nonperishable goods are traditionally at a higher demand during the holiday season. American Heritage set an aggressive goal for the drive, held during October and November. A total of 16 local food banks and pantries across Montgomery, Philadelphia, Bucks and Camden counties received much-needed food donations. Among the recipients: Manna on Main Street, Upper Merion Area Community Cupboard, Martha’s Choice Marketplace, Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, Seeds of Hope Community Food Pantry, and Daily Bread Community Food Pantry — all in Montgomery County — as well as Philabundance and Bryn Mawr Avenue Church of God Food Pantry. Twelve organizations across the region each received 25 meals and 25 $100 visa gift cards, including: Liberty Lutheran in Ambler and Laurel House in East Norriton.
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Local blood drive organizations are in desperate need of blood donations. The American Red Cross and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies released a joint statement on Monday, stating that blood donations are reaching record-breaking lows right now. Another...
PORTLAND (WGME) – MaineHousing says they've spent more than $100 million helping tenants stay in their homes during the pandemic. MaineHousing says it has helped more than 17,000 Maine households weather the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. Included in that number are more than 18,000 children. MaineHousing's...
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs of South Texas. Rotary club district Governor Amando Chapa said rotarians wanted to get involved and give anything they could after hearing about Tim’s Coats.
WASHINGTON, D.C. USA - RLAH Real Estate recently completed their 2021 Philanthropy Drive, in which the company’s real estate agents raised a total of $22,331 for three DC Metro Charities: Pathways to Housing DC, Rebuilding Together, and United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP). Through the RLAH Philanthropy Drive initiative, agents...
The Bunbury Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation awarded more than $1.4 million in grants in 2021 to local nonprofits to help build their internal capacity. ActorsNET, Morrisville, Pa., $5,000 to replace the organization’s aging data tracking and manual ticketing systems with a centralized system. Artworks Trenton, Trenton,...
CINCINNATI — For more than five years, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry has invested time, energy and resources into helping teen parents through her nonprofit Rosemary’s Babies Company. The teens she helps feel her support when Oglesby-Henry takes their calls, gets them rides to medical appointments and provides them with diapers...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Reform Shreveport and the Shreveport Volunteer Network are organizing a community winter weather donation drive to be held on Saturday at Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport. The organizations are asking for donations of non-perishable food items and water, cold weather gear and tools such as batteries...
