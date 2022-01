Ever browse celebrities’ Instagram pages and wonder why they seem to be glowing at all times? You might think it’s all filters and Photoshop—until you meet a Hollywood actor or actress in person. The fact of the matter is this: The rich and famous invest heavily to maintain their glowing skin, and undergo all sorts of expensive procedures and treatments. But many also rely on skincare products that just about anybody can buy. That’s right: You don’t need a million dollars in your checking account to have a face that glows like Kim’s at her divorce-settlement hearing.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO