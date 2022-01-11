ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'American Masters' recalls Alvin Ailey

By Kevin McDonough
Kankakee Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you describe a dance or dancer? What words can convey the distance between a choreographer’s concept and its execution in motion? A moving and poetic exploration of the burden of “legend” status, “American Masters” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) profiles dancer and choreographer Alvin...

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ailey’ on Hulu, a Reverent Documentary About Dance Icon Alvin Ailey

Now streaming on Hulu, Ailey is a biographical documentary about Alvin Ailey, the widely heralded dancer and choreographer who pioneered the art of dance for Black Americans in the mid-20th century. It’s a production of PBS’ long-running American Masters series, which chronicles the lives of major cultural figures, and is directed by Jamila Wignot, the multi-award-winning filmmaker behind The African-Americans: Many Rivers to Cross. The question here is whether Wignot can create a full portrait of a famously private individual like Ailey.
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Did Yellowjackets Unmasking Surprise? Is Superman Snubbing General? How Did Dexter Flub Drug?! And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Yellowjackets, The Cleaning Lady, Superman & Lois and New Amsterdam! 1 | Isn’t it something that Blue Bloods has made Lyle Lovett (Lyle Lovett!) such a badass (and a sometimes-scary af one at that)? 2 | 1883 viewers: Do we think there’s anything more to Elsa’s tears than just the trigger of a sad song? And why were Josef and his wife speaking English, and not German (their native language), to each other in the privacy of their...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Ailey review – illuminating film about the choreographer Alvin Ailey

“Alvin Ailey is black and universal,” says the actor Cicely Tyson as she presents him with a lifetime achievement award in a clip from 1988 that opens this thoughtful documentary about the African American dancer and choreographer. Film-maker Jamila Wignot pays particular attention to the specificity of Ailey’s black influences: the church, blues music and his southern upbringing, all of which informed his best-known work, Revelations (1960).
MOVIES
wkar.org

Ailey | American Masters

Tue. Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose dances center on the Black experience with grace, strength and beauty. Premiering for its 36th season, American Masters explores the life of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), who founded his influential studio Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 at age 27.
ENTERTAINMENT
State
Texas State
pbs.org

Alvin Ailey quotes on life, dance and the Black experience

Exploring the Black American experience through choreography, Alvin Ailey searched for “truth in movement.” In his legacy, artists continue to be inspired by the profound impact of his work and words. Here are selected quotes from Ailey on the beauty and hardships of dance and life as he experienced them.
THEATER & DANCE
Kankakee Daily Journal

'American Greed' looks at Theranos fraud

True-crime documentaries and podcasts have exploded in recent years. As marketers and pundits decry the shrinking attention spans of young people, many have dedicated hours to the hunt for serial killers or the cases of the wrongly accused. A niche of the true-crime genre, corporate fraud also has found a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pbs.org

Alvin Ailey’s legacy continues to inspire across generations

Journalist Kayla Stewart reflects on Alvin Ailey’s lasting impression on American culture. On the stage of the New York City Center, there’s a slight rumbling that emerges from the stage, almost as if it knows the floors will soon be shaken to their core. Black dancers emerge, dressed in garments reminiscent of the Baptist churches that lined the rural south, nightclubs and Biblical stories. The dancers give their full selves to the art, true to the ballet’s creator – Alvin Ailey – a man who no doubt gave his whole self to the ongoing development and expansion of Black American storytelling through dance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kankakee Daily Journal

Josh Gad is distraught dad in 'Wolf Like Me'

“Wolf Like Me” arrives on Peacock, an odd hybrid as strange as its name. A co-production with Stan, an Australian streamer, it concerns two American transplants to Down Under and might offer Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Book of Mormon”) his best TV role to date.
MOVIES
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Alvin Ailey
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Hanya Yanagihara
Person
Constance Bennett
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
John Cena
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Somebody Somewhere,' a bittersweet heartland comedy

HBO departs its regularly scheduled dramas about mean and selfish rich folk (“Succession,” “White Lotus,” etc.) to present “Somebody Somewhere” (9:30 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Singer, actress and comedian Bridget Everett stars as Sam, a decidedly plus-size woman who has hit midlife without a roadmap.
TV SERIES
pbs.org

Ailey dancers reflect on company's scrappy beginnings

In this outtake from "Ailey," former Ailey dancers recall how Alvin Ailey worked hard to raise money for the company. There was a "burden that was on him to keep us all working and to make sure that [his] dancers [felt] cared for and loved," recalls Judith Jamison, Ailey dancer (1965-1979) and Artistic Director (1989-2011).
ENTERTAINMENT
pbs.org

A week in the life of an Ailey dancer

Khalia Campbell shares her day-to-day life as a dancer in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. 1. In broad strokes, what does a typical workweek look like for you from Monday to Friday?. During the work week, I have rehearsals from 12-7 p.m. Following rehearsals, I commit myself twice a...
THEATER & DANCE
Smithonian

American Artist Bob Thompson Riffed on the Old Masters of Europe

Born in Kentucky, in 1937, Bob Thompson moved to New York’s Greenwich Village after college, immersing himself in the neighborhood’s bohemian arts scene. Later, he traveled around Europe, where he haunted its great museums, riffing like a jazz soloist on themes from the old masters. “He talked about the physical aspect of painting, the way the work poured out of him,” says Diana Tuite, curator of the first retrospective of Thompson’s work this century, coming in February to Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. “In some photographs, he’s holding the paintbrush like he’s playing the drums.” Thompson’s early death, at 28 from complications after surgery, along with his failure to fit into a particular artistic category, contributed to his being overlooked by the art world. More recent interest in 20th-century African American painters, however, has sparked a reappraisal of his legacy. The new show, which brings together 85 of Thompson’s paintings, “is very aware that this is the beginning of the career of someone who had a lot of ambition,” Tuite says. “But he found a very personal, original style—one that can stand up alongside the Baroque and Renaissance paintings that were his sources.”
VISUAL ART
Washington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Reframed: Marilyn Monroe’ on CNN

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Guest comic Jeff Davis stops by. Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim at midnight) Elle struggles with knowing what’s real and what’s fake while J opens up about his own past. Premieres. Remix My Space with Marsai Martin (Discovery Plus)...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Beyoncé sings with her children on theme song for her mother’s new talk show

Beyoncé has shared a new theme song she wrote for her mother’s new Facebook Watch talk show Talks With Mama Tina. Tina Knowles’ new show premieres its first episode on the platform tomorrow (December 23), and will see her interviewing stars from Zendaya to Kevin Hart and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.
MUSIC

