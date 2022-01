The financial industry is among the fastest changing industries today. The finance structure, investment opportunities, and the risks associated with it are far different today than just a few years ago. As the world becomes more globalized, new opportunities open up expanding the already existing financial portfolios of many to new heights. During such a time, people need the right knowledge and counseling before making an investment. Jeff Sekinger does exactly that along with other endeavors in the financial world.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO