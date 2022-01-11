ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen him? Local man hasn’t been heard from in several days

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
David Nolle - WPXI David Nolle, 67, was last heard from on Jan. 7 and was possibly headed to Florida, Pittsburgh police said. (Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

PITTSBURGH — A man has been missing for several days, and Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

David Nolle, 67, was last heard from on Jan. 7 and was possibly headed to Florida, officials said. He was driving a newer model silver Dodge Journey.

Nolle is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Nolle’s whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

