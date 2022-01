“New Year, new me,” right? It is now that time of year when we get to hear and see variations of this phrase everywhere. As I considered making my own list of resolutions for 2022, I wondered why we make New Year’s resolutions? And what should mine be this year? After looking into the cause of this widespread tradition, I gained a better understanding of the reasoning. I also concluded that New Year’s resolutions can be much more unique than the ones we constantly hear about and tend to make every year.

