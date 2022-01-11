Dog rescued in Tulsa house fire, puppies did not survive

TULSA, Okla. — A dog was rescued in a north Tulsa house fire on West Newton Street Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 1013 West Newton Street. Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, except a mother dog and her puppies.

The mother dog was rescued, but sadly the puppies did not survive.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they say half of the house was burning. They said they’re surprised the dog made it out alive.

“We found a dog. It was alive, shocking to all of us because the room that dog was in was as hot and as smoky as you can get,” said Tulsa firefighter Chris Whittington. “It was buried under some rubble under a dining room back in the kitchen. It was scared but it looked pretty good...it was alive and breathing”

The dog was taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters aren’t sure if this home was vacant, or if homeless people were staying here to keep warm. They found a lot of debris scattered around the front of the house.

