Awwww look at our pretty girl Donatella practicing her cute face for her future family! Donatella was surrendered to our shelter recently when she lost her place to call home. Donatella lived her life outside on a tie out and we want to make sure she gets the chance to experience the life she deserves! Donatella is 1.5 year old gal who is super sweet when she warms up to people and she is so excited to learn new things! Most everything is new to her! Donatella has been working on her manners with one of our wonderful volunteers over at Skelly training. She is getting a head start for her forever family. Donatella deserves an amazing home and we plan to help her find it. Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.

REDWOOD VALLEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO