UPDATE: Pittsburgh SVU detectives searching for missing male

UPDATE: Per Pittsburgh Police, David Nolle was safely located.

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives need the community’s help to find a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old David Nolle is missing and was last heard from on January 7, possibly headed to Florida. Nolle was driving an updated silver Dodge Journey.

David Nolle's Car Photo credit Pittsburgh Police

Nolle is 6-feet-4 inches tall, 250 pounds with gray hair and glasses.

If you see him, please call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.