UPDATE: Pittsburgh SVU detectives searching for missing male
UPDATE: Per Pittsburgh Police, David Nolle was safely located.
Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives need the community’s help to find a missing man.
Police say 67-year-old David Nolle is missing and was last heard from on January 7, possibly headed to Florida. Nolle was driving an updated silver Dodge Journey.
Nolle is 6-feet-4 inches tall, 250 pounds with gray hair and glasses.
If you see him, please call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
