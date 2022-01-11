ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Democrat Brittany Pettersen launches bid for 7th CD seat held by retiring US Rep. Ed Perlmutter

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2assAD_0diYaKl600
In this file photo, state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, applauds at an April 12, 2019, bill-signing ceremony at the state Capitol in Denver for Colorado's "red flag" law, which permits authorities to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, she declared a bid for the Democratic nomination in Colorado's 7th Congressional District following eight-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's announcement he wouldn't seek re-election. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen announced Tuesday she is running to represent Colorado's 7th Congressional District, one day after eight-term U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said he had decided not to seek re-election.

“I’ve spent the last decade fighting for working families, public schools, and small businesses,” said Pettersen, a 40-year-old Lakewood resident who was elected to the state Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the state House. “Growing up, the odds were stacked against me, but thanks to the support of Jeffco public schools, I persevered. Now, I’m fighting to make sure future generations have that same chance.”

She's the first Democrat to declare a candidacy in the Democratic-leaning, Jefferson County-based district following Perlmutter's surprise announcement, which creates the state's first open congressional seat in nearly a decade. Two Republicans are running in a primary for the newly competitive seat, with more candidates from both parties expected to launch bids in coming weeks.

Pettersen briefly sought the nomination in the same congressional district in 2017 when Perlmutter ran for governor but ended her campaign after Perlmutter withdrew from the gubernatorial primary and announced he would instead run for re-election.

The next year, Pettersen was one of five young Democratic women candidates nicknamed the "Fab Five," whose double-digit wins in 2018 helped the party take the majority in the state Senate. The feat drew glowing national coverage for the group, including a spread in People magazine that noted some had been bridesmaids at each other's weddings, including when Pettersen married Ian Silverii, then the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, in a 2017 ceremony at the governor's mansion.

Pettersen, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and serves as vice chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, sponsored the state's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act and "red flag" gun control legislation, which allows courts to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. She also sponsored the state's Secure Savings Act to establish portable retirement accounts for residents whose employers don't provide retirement plans and helped broker a deal when she chaired the House Education Committee that led to reduced testing in K-12 schools.

Conservative opponents launched a failed recall campaign against Pettersen in 2019. The effort, which cited her support for the "red flag" bill, among other legislation, fizzled when recall backers failed to turn in any of the required roughly 18,000 petition signatures.

Pettersen has been public about helping her mother, Stacy, struggle with a decades-long opioid addiction and road to sobriety, which has been chronicled in numerous articles and an award-winning documentary film. Last year, Pettersen chaired the bipartisan Behavioral Health Task Force, authorized under legislation she sponsored, which made spending recommendations on $550 million in federal funds to improve mental health and substance abuse treatment.

A fourth-generation Coloradan, Pettersen grew up in Jefferson County and became the first member of her family to graduate high school and the first member to earn a college degree. She worked as a community organizer and political operative before winning election to the legislature.

Pettersen and her husband have a son, Davis, who was born nearly two years ago when his mother became the first sitting legislator in decades to give birth during the legislative session.

Pettersen begins the campaign with roughly $55,000 left over from her three-month congressional run in 2018, when she was one of four Democrats vying for the nomination and raised just over $200,000.

National Republicans have been eyeing Perlmutter's seat since earlier this year when initial maps drawn by an independent redistricting commission created a more competitive district.

The existing 7th CD includes the populous areas of central and northern Jefferson County and western Adams County. The newly configured district, approved this fall, includes almost all of Jefferson County and Broomfield along with six mountain counties — Park, Lake, Chaffee, Teller, Fremont and Custer — and tiny slivers of a few other counties.

While Democrats hold a slim advantage among the redrawn registered voters, the party's candidates have outperformed Republicans by an average 6.9 points in recent benchmark statewide elections, according to the redistricting commission's analysis.

Two Republican challengers have so far mounted campaigns in the district: former legislative candidate Laurel Imer, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, and first-time candidate Erik Aadland, a West Point graduate and former oil and gas company executive.

Perlmutter, an attorney and former state lawmaker, won election to the seat by double-digit margins every time he appeared on the ballot and swamped his Republican challengers by more than 20 points in the last two cycles.

The 68-year-old incumbent said Monday that he'd decided it was time to "pass the torch to the next generation of leaders," adding that he looked forward to exploring other opportunities.

In her candidacy announcement, Pettersen praised Perlmutter as an inspiration and mentor.

“Congressman Perlmutter’s leadership embodies his love of our state and our country," Pettersen said. "Ed has always reminded me, both through his words and his actions, that being elected isn’t about him, it’s about fighting for the good people of the 7th Congressional District to make their lives better. He has been a mentor and friend to countless Coloradans and set an example of a model public servant that is unfortunately far too rare in Washington these days."

She added: "Colorado is lucky to have benefitted from Ed’s heart and dedication for so many years, and I am excited and ready to continue his legacy of fighting for the hardworking people of the new 7th District."

Comments / 3

BIDENS BLUNDER
5d ago

But, we need a Republican in that seat to begin fixing all the liberal problems.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | A wee, bitty, baby step toward two-party government in Colorado

In today’s tribal, all-or-nothing context, it is hard to believe that Colorado voters were once known for their ticket-splitting. In 1978, Democrat Dick Lamm, then a leading liberal and environmental champion, and Republican Bill Armstrong, a fiscal hawk and evangelical hero, both won their races for governor and U.S. Senate by nearly identical 60-40 margins.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Making legislative sausage

This year’s return of the Colorado Legislature reminds us of how much the legislative process has changed since term limits were approved in 1992. The gradual transformation has probably been most visible to lobbyists and pundits that track policy debates from session to session. There have been both pluses and minuses. On the negative side of the ledger has been a loss of a long view of public policy. Long range thinking has been reduced to an 8-year time horizon which matches the limit to an incumbent’s legislative life. Only a handful will manage to tack an additional eight years on by jumping from the House to the Senate.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Washington State
County
Jefferson County, CO
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Elections
City
Broomfield, CO
Lakewood, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

CAPITOL M: Week of Jan. 15, 2022 — Welcome Back to Gold Dome High

The lighter side of the Capitol, unless it isn't. The 2022 session is off to a bang (of the gavel) and the return of lawmakers during a pandemic that does.not.ever.want.to.end. The big question this week: how long the legislature will be able to operate before having to adjourn because of a massive outbreak of COVID. Bets among certain folks range from nine days (Jan. 21) to the end of January. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Perlmutter
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Polis’ media rope-a-dope

And I can think of no better term to describe Jared Polis — and folks are catching on. By all reasonable measures Jared should be easily reelected. He’s very popular. The media love him. And, most importantly, he’s got as much money as it takes to buy it.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis vows to lift economic burden on Coloradans, Republicans say it's a crisis of Democrats' own making

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Most Denver offices, city services to close on MLK Day

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The weekly City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

State of the State 2022: 5 takeaways from Gov. Jared Polis

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Retirement#Democratic#Senate#House#Republicans#People#Progressnow Colorado
The Denver Gazette

Attorney General orders COVID Control to stop COVID-19 testing due to consumer protection and public health violations

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has ordered the Center for COVID Control to cease COVID-19 testing for public health and consumer protection violations. In a release sent Saturday, officials with Weiser's office said that the Center for COVID control failed to be properly certified by the federal government to perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report test results to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corporation were...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Union, King Soopers agree to resume negotiations

As strikers continued to walk the picket lines, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the owners of King Soopers agreed Thursday to resume negotiations. Kim Cordova, president of the union's local chapter, announced at a rally on Thursday that union had told officials with Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, that it was willing to reopen negotiations.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy