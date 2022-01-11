ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kindred - Octavia E. Butler Novel Adaptation Ordered To Series By FX

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the Profoundly Influential Novel by Octavia E. Butler. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Will Write, Serve As Showrunner and Executive Produce with Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz. Starring Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new Justified limited series. Confirming last year’s reports of a possible revival, FX announced Friday a new show titled Justified: City Primeval. The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Here’s the storyline: “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Octavia E. Butler
Person
Janicza Bravo
Person
Courtney Lee
Person
Octavia Butler
Laredo Morning Times

‘Kindred’ TV Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

FX has ordered to series its TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Kindred” from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. A first-look photo of the show (pictured above) has also been released. Picked up as a pilot...
TV SERIES
Variety

Writers Guild Unveils 2022 WGA TV Award Nominees: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and More

“Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks,” “Loki” and “Yellowjackets” are among the top nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, announced on Thursday. Winners will be honored at a joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The nominations from the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) include outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2021. The WGA Awards announcement caps a busy week that also included the Golden Globes’ unusual non-ceremony ceremony on Sunday, and this year’s SAG Awards nominations on Wednesday. “Only Murders”...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Inventing Anna Trailer: Julia Garner Pulls a Fast One in Shonda Rhimes' Forthcoming Netflix Drama

We’d like to introduce you to Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey… but we’re not exactly sure who she is, and neither is anyone in the Netflix drama’s new trailer. Actually, allow us to amend that, courtesy of Anna herself: “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Julia Garner, who plays her, yells in the video above. Totally fabulous…or totally fake? #InventingAnna premieres on February 11. @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/QeZqUYhuPO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 14, 2022 The series, which begins streaming on Friday, Feb. 11, stars Ozark‘s Garner as the mysterious (and mysteriously accented) titular character, whom the official logline says “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindred#Janicza Bravo Los Angeles#Original Programming Fx#Fx Productions#Macarthur Fellow#Watchmen#Protozoa Pictures#Americans#Fosse Verdon#Grad
seattlepi.com

‘Hell or High Water’ Series Adaptation in the Works at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

A series adaptation of the film “Hell or High Water” is in the works at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. In the series version, when a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time, come hell or high water.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Justified: City Primeval: Timothy Olyphant Returns for Sequel Series on FX

Justified is returning to FX. Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval. It’s a sequel series to Justified, which ran for six seasons on the cable channel before ending in 2015. The six-episode limited series will be based on Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit novel.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Reboot - Ordered To Series By Hulu; Judy Greer Joins Cast

HULU ORDERS ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES "REBOOT" FROM CREATOR STEVE LEVITAN AND 20th TELEVISION. · Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. · Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Transforms Into a Scamming Socialite in Netflix Series

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” Julia Garner yells in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series “Inventing Anna,” which depicts the downfall of the real-life scamming socialite. The nine-episode limited series from Shonda Rhimes, premiering on Feb. 11, chronicles New York Magazine’s investigation into Delvey as she awaits trial for grand larceny and theft of services. She was found guilty in May 2019 and was released from prison in February 2021 for good behavior. In the trailer, viewers get a longer look at Garner as Delvey, complete with a German accent and plenty of attitude. “What are you wearing? You look poor,”...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Shadow and Bone - Season 2 - Casting News

The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe has joined the Netflix series as Wylan Hendriks — also known as Wylan Van Eck — a member of the Six of Crows who uses his mother’s maiden name while hiding out in the Barrel. Additional new cast includes Patrick Gibson (The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Real Steel - Series Adaptation In Development At Disney+

Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 movie that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Degrassi - Reprisal Of Original Ordered To Series By HBO MAX

Jan. 13, 2022—Burbank, CA; Toronto, ON—School is back in session at HBO Max as WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced today it has greenlit Degrassi, a brand-new version of WildBrain’s award-winning youth franchise of the same name. The new teen and family series helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things, The Royals) will include 10 hour-long episodes and is expected to launch in the US exclusively on HBO Max in 2023. Additionally, HBO Max has picked up the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of the franchise’s longest running and most popular installment, Degrassi: The Next Generation which will become available on the platform this spring. Degrassi will also become available at a later date on Cartoon Network.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Grifts and Schemes as Notorious Social Climber Anna Delvey

Netflix has dropped a brand new full trailer for “Inventing Anna,” the upcoming series about convicted fraudster and socialite grifter Anna Delvey. Created by Shonda Rhimes as part of her deal with the streamer, the show stars Garner as Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. “Inventing Anna” premieres February 11, 2022, on the platform. Watch the latest look at the upcoming series below. Here’s the official synopsis: In “Inventing Anna,” a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Samuel L. Jackson Is Ptolemy Grey in Adaptation of Walter Mosley Novel: Get Apple TV+ Premiere Date, First Photos

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date and releases a first look at its adaptation of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, starring and executive-produced by Samuel L. Jackson. Based on the acclaimed novel by Walter Mosley (who also executive-produces), the six-episode series will premiere Friday, March 11, with the first two installments, followed by new releases every Friday. The Apple Studios production stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends… and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah, The Deuce). When Ptolemy and Robyn learn about a treatment that can restore his dementia-addled memories, it launches a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The cast also includes Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Bosch), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified) and Omar Miller (Ballers).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy