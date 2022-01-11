ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Vets in Poland hope antibiotics will save brown bear cub

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A veterinarian said Tuesday that a brown bear cub found exhausted in snowy woods in southeastern Poland has been diagnosed with a disease that will be treated with antibiotics.

The young male named Ada has been diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a dangerous disease that has affected the cub’s lungs and is probably behind the neurological symptoms like the shaking of the head.

He will be administered antibiotics twice a day with hopes for a full cure, doctor Radoslaw Fedaczynski said in a video posted on his veterinary center’s Facebook.

Earlier Tuesday, another veterinarian at the center, Jakub Kotowicz, told The Associated Press it was a “good sign” that Ada had good appetite and was eating his meals, after he was given medication and put in a warm hut.

“But he is in serious condition with advanced neurological symptoms persisting,” Kotowicz, deputy head of the veterinary center in Przemysl, said before the diagnosis.

The cub, apparently born in the spring of 2021, was spotted by a forester on Monday wobbling alone in snow near a creek.

There were wolf tracks nearby and some blood spots, but no sign of his mother. Local forestry authorities decided he should be caught and taken to the Center for Rehabilitation of Protected Animals in Przemysl, spokesman for local foresters, Maciej Szpiech, said.

Szpiech said the aim is to eventually release the cub back into nature.

In 2016, the center saved a young female bear that was later sent to a zoo in Poznan, western Poland.

Brown bears are rare in Poland and are strictly protected, numbering no more than some 100 animals.

Gaynor V. Henry
5d ago

Come on Ada, you can do it! Fight little guy, fight! Thank you to all who are helping this wee soul.

Betty Medley
5d ago

thank goodness the ranger happened by when he did. sounds like Ada is in good hands now.

❤️ Skylar
5d ago

Poor little guy!! Thank you for saving him..

