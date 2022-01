After 10 days off, the short-handed Michigan Wolverines came up short on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, 68-53. Despite not having Hunter Dickinson, Brandon Johns Jr. and Zeb Jackson, the Wolverines fought hard on defense and played with a lot of effort to keep this one close for the majority of the game. And despite playing with energy, Michigan struggled to score all night long, shooting 36.7% from the field. DeVante’ Jones led the Wolverines with 17 points, and while he was in foul trouble all night, Moussa Diabate held his own inside with nine points and six boards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO