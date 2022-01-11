ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Passenger van sucked into left over natural gas line rut

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — A Playa Express passenger van became the latest victim to the massive ruts left in city streets after the installation of natural gas lines. The van was traveling on the inside lane...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

