GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3News got a look inside the ICU at Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, where their team continues to treat COVID-19 patients. While the health care workers there emphasized the importance of teamwork among their various departments and teams, they also urged the community to do its part by getting the vaccine. In doing so, they hope to ease the pressure on an already strained hospital system.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO