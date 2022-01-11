Valentino Brings Back 1967 Tiger Motif in Lunar New Year Capsule

On February 1st, the start of the Lunar New Year, we enter the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Given the animal’s iconic striped fur, the holiday has inspired plenty of designers and beauty brands to release capsule collections featuring the motif. Balenciaga went all-in on fuzzy black-and-orange fleece, Gucci has embellished sweaters and clutches with friendly felines, and Louis Vuitton, Nike and Burberry have released their own tiger-inspired pieces. You can even stock your vanity with Lunar New Year specials from Shiseido and Colourpop. Also featured prominently in these releases: the color red, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. One tradition is to exchange festive red envelopes filled with cash, but why not add a glossy red take on Alexander McQueen’s bucket bag to the gifting mix? Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO