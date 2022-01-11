ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

UPI Loan Fund aims to become Arizona's first Black-owned CDFI lender

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPI Loan Fund, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, is working on its application...

Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona's Largest Defense Contractors

Researched list with information coming from www.usaspending.gov on a December 21, 2021, search. The list was ranked by number of Department of Defense contracts in FY 2021, October 1, 2020-September 30, 2021. Search parameters were for prime awards in Arizona, both recipient and place of performance.
The Jenesis House: Arizona’s First Female, Black-Owned Resort Brings a New Kind of Wellness to the Desert

Arizona is already a pretty notable destination for all things healing—from health retreats to crystal spas and natural vortexes, the state is literally a wellness hub. But with the launch of The Jenesis House—an adult-only spa set to open in Prescott as the state’s first female, Black-owned resort—Arizona’s wellness scene is about to get a much-needed (and frankly, long overdue) revamp.
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: Ray Brothers Construction, Briarwood Cabinetry & Millwork

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings during the week that ended January 7, 2022. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TravelNoire

Meet The Black Woman Behind St. Louis' First Black-Owned Dispensary

When rumblings of legalizing medical cannabis in Missouri came about in 2019, Adrienne Scales-Williams was immediately intrigued. She was excited by the idea of giving patients an alternative option in medicine. After learning so many horror stories related to pain medication’s side effects and addiction, she wanted to be a part of the solution. That’s when Scales-Williams decided to open the first Black-owned dispensary in St. Louis— Luxury Leaf Dispensary.
blackchronicle.com

Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Awarded Preservation Grant

Throughout the country there are physical structures embedded in the fabric of African American history; the walls of these spaces harbor stories that illustrate Black resilience and Black joy. The National Park Service is making a concerted effort to ensure these historic sites are around for generations to come. According to the Michigan Advance, the site of Vaughn’s Bookstore in Detroit has received a preservation grant from the NPS.
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Lawmakers should not be swayed by Amazon’s investment in Iowa

Amazon recently announced that it will soon be bringing a new facility to Council Bluffs, marking yet another warehouse opened by the e-commerce platform in the Hawkeye State. Although Amazon might repeatedly try to entice state and local officials with the number of jobs it promises to create, lawmakers should be wary. It almost appears Amazon may be dangling investments to ensure that state leaders remain far away from antitrust enforcement.   ...
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

