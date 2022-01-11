UPI Loan Fund aims to become Arizona's first Black-owned CDFI lender
UPI Loan Fund, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, is working on its application...www.bizjournals.com
UPI Loan Fund, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, is working on its application...www.bizjournals.com
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Comments / 0