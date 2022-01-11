ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cannabis Retailer Trees Debuts On NEO

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cannabis retailer Trees Corporation announced Tuesday that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. The Toronto-based said that trading is expected to commence at...

www.benzinga.com

Related
Benzinga

Investors Increasingly Seek Cannabis Debt Investment As An Opportunity To Diversify

The traditional business debt financing option is now fueling the future of cannabis, offering strategic returns for investors. More frequently than not, cannabis investors have typically been focused on equity investments. Early believers dove into the space, encouraged by wild speculation of future legalization. The rise of debt financing in the industry is just the latest opportunity to attract new investors to the space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Cannabis#Neo#The Neo Exchange Inc#Pexels
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
Benzinga

Flowr Corp. Debuts In Israeli Cannabis Market With First Marijuana Shipment

Canadian cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTCPK: FLWPF) reported that it has completed its first cannabis shipment from Canada to Israel. In a statement, the company said it exported $825,000 dollars worth of weed, as part of a previously announced international supply deal with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which has a supply deal in Israel with IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC).
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

The Rise of the End-to-End Boutique Logistics Provider

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What today's shippers look for in a logistics provider is rapidly shifting, and if they're smart, so are those providers. During long periods of volume volatility and tight capacity, shippers value strong relationships with providers and are less price-sensitive if good and reliable service is ensured.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

TLRY Earnings! Cannabis Daily January 10, 2022

Tilray, the big news of the day, reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended November 30, 2021. The parent company is now renamed Tilray Brands. Kentucky Republican state representative introduced amended medical marijuana bill, Canadian-based Instadose Pharma Corp INSD completed a world record shipment of 2.125 tons of medical cannabis, African cannabis market will be worth around $7 billion annually by the year 2023.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Visa Is Not On Board With 'Cashless ATMs,' Warns Cannabis Retailers

This article was originally published on WeedWeek and appears here with permission. Credit card company Visa (NYSE:V) warned customers that miscoding point-of-sale purchases through “cashless ATMs” could lead to unspecified penalties. “Cashless ATMs are POS devices driven by payment applications that mimic standalone ATMs. However, no cash disbursements...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 10, 2022. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) reported its financial results Monday for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021, with net revenue of $155 million, up by around 20% from $129 million in the same period year ago and down from $168 million in the first fiscal quarter.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Completion of First Cannabis Extraction at New Facility

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Cosechemos, has produced the first batch of crude oil through its newly constructed extraction facility. FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, made the announcement, adding that the 10,500-square-foot plant, which has an annual capacity to produce 15,000 L of distillate, is also taking steps to become EU-GMP certified. Full certification will allow the company to export medical-grade cannabis derivatives to international markets. The plant is Flora Growth’s primary processing location and facilitates the drying and processing of the company’s all-outdoor cultivated flower into finished, packaged dry flower and extracted material for domestic production as well as export to wholesale cannabis markets. “Global cannabis markets are growing at an incredible rate, and Flora is ready to meet that demand for cannabis-derivatives with the completion of our new EU-GMP compliant extraction facility in Colombia,” said Flora Growth president and CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “This is another major step for Flora Growth, as we are now in a position to seek EU-GMP certification, with the ultimate goal of disrupting the global cannabis derivatives market with our low-cost product. Further, the completion of the facility immediately allows us to supply extracts and derivatives to our CPG portfolio, including Flora Beauty and Kasa brands, unlocking additional cost efficiencies.”
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
PETS
Benzinga

The Next Metaverse Stock Could Be...Walmart?

A new report indicates one of the world’s largest retailers is pushing into the metaverse, which would likely support a future multitrillion dollar opportunity for the emerging sector. What Happened: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has filed trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a future presence in the...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

