AbbVie continues to be under-appreciated and undervalued. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares have recently outperformed the market, but it is no time to fade the move. Shares have been cheap for far too long, and the melt-up that is taking them to a proper valuation appears only about half done. I believe ABBV shares have the potential to appreciate by another 20-30% within 2022 on the company's continued growth and guidance, as well as earnings multiple expansion upon improved market sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO