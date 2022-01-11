ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Officials: Oklahoma City’s population saw dramatic increase in last decade

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City are working on a redistricting map following the results of the U.S. Census.

In Oklahoma City, city council wards must be redrawn every 10 years so each district is balanced in population. Redistricting determines which neighborhoods are grouped into wards.

Officials say redistricting is a requirement of both federal law and city charter to make sure all wards have approximately the same number of people.

According to the 2020 Census, the population in Oklahoma City climbed from 579,999 people in 2010 to 681,054 in 2020. The population grew the most on the north and west sides of the city.

The first draft of the redistricting map is now online. The current map is here.

“We worked hard to balance the population in each ward within 2 percent while still meeting the contiguous and compact requirements,” said Assistant City Manager Kenton Tsoodle. “It was important to us to keep neighborhoods together and we were largely successful in doing that.”

The public is invited to submit their feedback by Feb. 8.

Partisan COVID-19 divide continues as Oklahoma schools, parents make tough decisions

Metro hospitals are on the brink of flatlining as staffing shortages continue and patients keep coming in, but healthcare systems and first responders are not alone in their fight. The latest wave also affects schools and work places across Oklahoma while state lawmakers continue to debate how to keep Oklahomans safe from COVID-19 weeks ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. Republicans are pushing back on federal vaccine mandates and wanting to put those views into state laws.
