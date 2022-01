Add Case to Cart. Amazon has for pre-order, Samsung The Freestyle 1920x1080 HDR WiFi Projector (30" to 100" Display) with Free Carry Case for a low $897.99 Free Shipping (Discount at Checkout, Exp 1/24). This is a new release from Samsung that will ship 2/14 and is one of the new items announced in this year's CES event. Samsung Direct is also offering the same deal.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO