18 charges, but no homicide after body found in Lansing home
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man is facing 18 charges from the Ingham County Prosecutor after a body was found in a home in a Lansing neighborhood last weekend .
Gregory Michael Sanders of Lansing was arrested on Saturday afternoon, after more than 10 hours of negotiating with a crisis response team.
On Sunday, police announced that they found 28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn dead inside the home at the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. and Jolly Rd.
Though the death has been ruled as a homicide, an autopsy will be done.
Sanders is not facing any homicide charges at this time.
Sanders faces the following charges:
- Count 1: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 2: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 3: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 4: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 5: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 6: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 7: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 8: Assault with the intent to Murder
- Count 9: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon
- Count 10: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 11: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 12: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 13: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 14: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 15: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 16: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 17: Weapons – Felony Firearm
- Count 18: Weapons – Firearms – discharge in or at a building
- Habitual Offender – 3 rd offense
Sanders’ bond has been set at $250,000, with his next appearance in court scheduled for Jan. 20.
Around 4:47 a.m., police arrived at a house on the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road and Jolly Road.
Police say they made multiple attempts to communicate with Sanders.
Sanders then came out of the house with a gun, pointing it in the direction of police before going back inside.
After being told by police to drop the weapon, the man then shot from various doors and windows around the house.
Police negotiated with the man via a long-range acoustic device, additionally using tear gas.
The man surrendered to police around 3:40 p.m. in the afternoon.
