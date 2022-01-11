ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach issues plea for Blue Jay fans to attend game

 5 days ago
Junction City ( 6-0 ) hosts Highland Park ( 7-0 ) in a key Centennial League contest Tuesday night. JCHS coach Nick Perez is calling on Blue Jay fans to attend to help support...

Blue Jays finish third in Emporia Invitational

Junction City Blue Jay swimmers scored 341 points to finish third in the Emporia Invitational on Thursday. The meet was held in Topeka due to construction at Emporia High School. For Junction City, Adrian Duarte placed third in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events, Creytin Sanner finished first in...
EMPORIA, KS
Friday night girls high school basketball results

Augusta vs. El Dorado, ppd. Eudora vs. Bonner Springs, ppd. Goessel vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. Herington vs. Solomon, ppd. Jayhawk Linn vs. Oswego, ppd. to Jan 24th. Marmaton Valley vs. Southeast, ccd. Mulvane vs. Andale, ppd. Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Jan 28th. Pawnee Heights vs. Spearville, ppd. to Feb...
HIGH SCHOOL
Texas Tech races past Kansas State in women's basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech raced to a 64-45 win over No. 25 Kansas State. Gerlich and Gray combined for 17 points in the first quarter — Gerlich hit three 3-pointers — and the Red Raiders opened a 23-7 lead. TCU was 10 of 19, the Wildcats just 3 of 13. Trailing 40-22 at halftime, K-State managed to close the gap to 53-43 after three quarters but then went ice cold, making just 1 of 17 shots, ending the game on an 0 for 12 drought over the last 5 1/2 minutes. Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee both scored 12 points for KSU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
K-State crops team caps season as national runner-up

MANHATTAN – The Kansas State University crops team completed its season recently with runner-up finishes at the Kansas City American Royal Collegiate Crops Contest and the National Collegiate Crops Contest in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State University won both events to claim the national championship for 2021. The University of...
AMES, IA
