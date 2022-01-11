Coach issues plea for Blue Jay fans to attend game
Junction City ( 6-0 ) hosts Highland Park ( 7-0 ) in a key Centennial League contest Tuesday night. JCHS coach Nick Perez is calling on Blue Jay fans to attend to help support...jcpost.com
Junction City ( 6-0 ) hosts Highland Park ( 7-0 ) in a key Centennial League contest Tuesday night. JCHS coach Nick Perez is calling on Blue Jay fans to attend to help support...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0