Shooting investigation underway in Burien

 5 days ago
Scene of Burien shooting 1-11-22 One person was shot. (KIRO 7 News)

BURIEN, Wash. — King County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Burien Tuesday morning.

It happened on First Avenue South near South 124th Street around 5:30 a.m., near a Safeway store.

One person was shot.

Deputies have the southbound lanes blocked at the scene in front of a home.

KIRO 7 is working to get details and will update this story when more information is available.

