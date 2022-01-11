Shooting investigation underway in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. — King County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Burien Tuesday morning.
It happened on First Avenue South near South 124th Street around 5:30 a.m., near a Safeway store.
One person was shot.
Deputies have the southbound lanes blocked at the scene in front of a home.
KIRO 7 is working to get details and will update this story when more information is available.
