ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Opioid Lawsuit Payment Pending

By Judy Smestad-Nunn
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WKEM_0diYVWi100
Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – In September 2019, the township filed a lawsuit against various pharmaceutical companies and distributors for improperly promoting the use of opioids to the public and for the cost the township incurred while responding to the resulting opioid crisis.

As the result of a class action lawsuit filed by states, counties and municipalities, a $26 billion settlement was reached in July 2021 with Johnson & Johnson and some of the country’s major drug distributors, including Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen.

During a recent Township Council meeting, township attorney Kevin Starkey said that the settlement amount would be distributed across the nation, starting with states and then down to counties and municipalities.

The amount each municipality receives would depend on the participation, or “opting in,” Starkey said. “No one knows yet, no one can determine that. That’s going to await approval by counties and states across the country.”

The manner in which the settlement funds are to be allocated to the township has not yet been determined. The amount will ultimately depend on the population and the effects the opioid epidemic has had on each community, he said.

The states, counties and municipalities who have not opted in may pursue their own individual claim against the pharmaceutical companies, Starkey added.

As part of the settlement, thousands of lawsuits filed by states and municipalities would be dropped against the companies, and that no future lawsuits would be filed.

Cardinal health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen will pay the combined $21 billion over the next 18 years to be used by state governments to aid opioid treatment and prevention.

Also, Johnson & Johnson is expected to pay up to $5 billion over the next nine years, and they must stop the selling and marketing of opioids.

According to the settlement, each state’s share in the funding will depend on the severity of cases in that state.

The 2019 lawsuit filed by Brick Township was an individual lawsuit filed against 36 different defendants for monetary damages, abatement of the public nuisance caused by the defendants, and an injunction permanently prohibiting the companies from engaging in the acts the lawsuit claims fueled the opioid crisis.

(All the lawsuits were consolidated in federal court in Ohio, so the township will now be dismissing the individual lawsuit and join into the settlement of the class action lawsuit, explained Mayor John G. Ducey after the council meeting).

The township was seeking to recoup the financial burden spent on extra police for drug enforcement, drug prevention education programs at the schools (including DARE, Lead and Seed, and Not Even Once Program), an expanded Neighborhood Watch program, and more.

In other news from the December 28 council meeting, which was the last one of 2021 – it was also the final meeting for Councilman Paul Mummolo, who decided not to seek reelection after serving two consecutive terms on the governing body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVkB4_0diYVWi100
Councilman Paul Mummolo was presented a plaque for his service to the town by Councilwoman President Lisa Crate. (Photo courtesy Brick Township)

Council President Lisa Crate presented Mummolo with a plaque “in appreciation and recognition of your years of service and dedication while serving the citizens of Brick Township as a member of this council.”

Mummolo will next serve as a commissioner on the Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority (BTMUA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttg47_0diYVWi100
Councilman Perry Albanese was recently sworn in. (Photo courtesy Brick Township Republicans)

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Changes Cause Argument Among Ocean County Leaders

OCEAN COUNTY – A new year, a new commissioner and some new committee assignments were all part of the annual reorganization meeting of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners but not everything went smoothly. With Commissioner Gerry P. Little retiring from the board last year, a vacancy opened up...
Jersey Shore Online

Opioid Education Available For Prescribers

TOMS RIVER – With their commitment to fighting the statewide opioid epidemic, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) to launch free opioid prescribing education to healthcare providers in the county. A total of 500 scholarships will be...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Public Service Marked Turnbach’s Council Term

TOMS RIVER – There are groups of people in the county who are helping the homeless or others in need, and they all know former councilman Terrence Turnbach. The Democrat spent one term on the Township Council before losing to newcomer Republican David Ciccozzi in November. Toms River is divided into four wards, with one council member from each. They live in Ward 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Brick, NJ
Health
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
Brick, NJ
Business
Jersey Shore Online

Huryk Recalls Addressing People’s Needs In Office

TOMS RIVER – Former Councilwoman Laurie Huryk described the role of a public official is to listen to people’s needs and make sure they are answered. She spent one term on the council before choosing not to run for re-election. Her job at CentraState became more demanding, and she wasn’t able to devote as much time to the township as she would have liked. Also, she is interested in pursuing her doctorate.
Jersey Shore Online

Town Buys Property, Ending Anti-Semitic Lawsuit

HOWELL – The Howell Township council members have adopted two ordinances allowing them to purchase land on Ford Road, ending a three-year lawsuit. About five years ago, the township had blocked a project proposed by Congregation Kollel Inc., which wanted to build a Jewish school at 344 Ford Road. Plans included a 17,240-square-foot building with classrooms, a 19,000-square-foot dormitory and seven homes on a 10-acre tract. After it was blocked, it led to the applicant filing the lawsuit in 2018, making accusations of anti-Semitism on social media.
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Opioids#Opioid Lawsuit Payment#Johnson Johnson#Cardinal Health#Mckesson Corporation#Amerisourcebergen#Township Council
Jersey Shore Online

2021: Howell’s Year Of Heated Debates

HOWELL – Throughout the year of 2021, you could say there’s been a rollercoaster of events in Howell Township. Many crucial and controversial topics were up for discussion between the Township Council members this year. So, let’s dive into what the governing body was up to in 2021.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

A Look At Berkeley’s 2021

BERKELEY – Most of the big problems in town this year came from forces outside of Berkeley. For example, COVID-19 and an economy dominated by online retail have left more of a mark on residents than any local issues. Here, we look at the biggest stories of 2021:. Proposed...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Stopping Unwanted Calls And Texts

FCC rules limit many types of robocalls, though some calls are permissible if prior consent is given. Rules differ between landline and wireless phones; however, calls and text messages have the same protection under FCC rules. Wireless and landline home phones are protected against telemarketing robocalls made without prior written...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jersey Shore Online

Illegal School Has First Land Use Hearing

BRICK – Representatives of an illegal high school being run for ultra-orthodox Jewish boys appeared before the Board of Adjustment with an application for a Use Variance and a Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan. The school operated for some 30 to 45 days this summer at the site...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Council Praises Volunteers

JACKSON – Township officials highlighted several volunteer groups in town at a recent meeting. Council Vice President Martin Flemming pointed out Ordinance 20-21 that concerned emergency medical services “to protect our emergency vehicles and keeping them helping our residents for emergencies as opposed to corporations. It is a good ordinance for our town and I appreciate everyone’s backing on this.” The ordinance would fine any assisted living facilities or nursing homes that are found to be improperly calling for transportation by volunteer ambulance crews instead of using their own. This would be for patients or residents in non-emergency situations, like going to a doctor for an appointment.
Jersey Shore Online

2021 Saw Jackson Returning To Normal

JACKSON – Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic carried over to 2021 but many familiar public events returned to live activities. During the year, public officials spoke their mind on state mandates and parents made their voices heard loud and clear about the same issues during Board of Education meetings.
Jersey Shore Online

Quarantine Rules Change For Brick Schools

BRICK – The amount of time a student or staff member would have to quarantine after being exposed to the Coronavirus has been reduced by the New Jersey Department of Education and the New Jersey Department of Health. During the December 16 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Thomas...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Residents Question Proposed Solar Farm

HOWELL – Several residents voiced their concerns at the recent Zoning Board meeting regarding a proposed solar energy project on Victory Road. The Howell Zoning Board of Adjustment heard additional testimony on December 13 from the applicant proposing a 23-acre solar farm on Victory Road running between Maxim-Southard Road and Lakewood-Farmingdale Road.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy