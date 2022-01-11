ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

$50,000 reward offered in robbery of Mississippi post office

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robbery of a Mississippi post office Saturday.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the robbery of the Vaiden Post Office.

Officials say the post office on Front Street was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, January 8 around 9:20 a.m.

Agents are looking for a suspect described as a Black male of medium build who is five feet and five inches tall.

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Houston Division United States Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case #3645806.

Country Dallas
5d ago

Reward 50k because post office is government property Reward is like that even if you rob the mail lady while she or he be delivering mail they take that very serious.

