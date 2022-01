Can Friday’s Unofficial Earnings Kickoff of Help Stocks Turn it Around?. Will Rising Interest Rates Cool Down the Hot Housing Market?. Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as investors appear to be picking up where they left off last week. The Nasdaq 100 Index futures are down the most, at more than 1% before the opening bell. Many investors hope the unofficial kickoff of earnings this Friday will help strengthen stocks. With the first week of the new year under our belts, we’ll see if the favoritism for energy, banks, and value stocks continues and if the selling in technology and growth stocks will last.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO