Thomas Welnicki: A 72-Year-Old Man Threatens to Kidnap and Kill Donald Trump and His '12 Monkeys'

72-year-old New York man Thomas Welnicki was arrested after he made several threats to kidnap and kill former U.S. President Donald Trump. In one of his threats Welnicki said he would take the extreme step if Trump had refused to leave the office following the 2020 elections.

Donald Trump Reuters

The Secret Service police arrested Welnicki on Monday following which he appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court. He was ordered to be released on $50,000 bond by Brooklyn Federal Judge Vera Scanlon.

Welnicki's Target: Trump and His Supporters