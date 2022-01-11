ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Gasoline’

thatgrapejuice.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is continuing to pour out visuals from his recently released album ‘Dawn FM.’. And ‘Gasoline’ in the...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confronts His Older Self in New "Gasoline" Music Video

Four days removed from dropping his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Dawn FM, The Weeknd is continuing his promotional initiatives by dropping his latest music video for “Gasoline.” The track is another pop-focused and upbeat number that has production assistance from Matt Cohn, Max Martin and Oscar Holter, and the accompanying video — directed by Matilda Finn — exhibits the Toronto artist navigating his way through a creepy dance club.
MUSIC
SFGate

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.”
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Begins to Escape the Darkness in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

After first teasing his fifth studio album back in August, The Weeknd officially unveiled Dawn FM on Friday (Jan. 7) to kick off 2022. But that wasn’t the only treat he had for his fans on release day. The star (real name Abel Tesfaye) dropped a music video for his Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin-produced, disco-funk ode to his hedonistic lifestyle, “Sacrifice.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunna
thatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: The Weeknd & Gunna In A MARGINS Battle For #1

Things are heating up on the Billboard 200. For, The Weeknd and Gunna are in a close battle for the #1 album. Per Hits Daily Double, The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ is on pace to reach the top position with 157,000 equivalent album units. As for Gunna, his album ‘DS4EVR‘ is on track to debut with 144,000 equivalent album units.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Fights His Alter-Ego in Surreal New “Gasoline” Video: Watch

The Weeknd has released the latest video from Dawn FM. Following the visual for “Sacrifice,” the “Gasoline” film features Abel Tesfaye and his elderly alter-ego (as pictured on the album art) cross paths at a surreal dance party, where, spooked, they trade punches before slipping back into the night. Watch the Matilda Finn–directed video below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Weeknd Shares Gross “Gasoline” Video, Implies That Dawn FM Is Part Of A Trilogy, & Obliquely Claps Back At Critics

Last week, four days after announcing its existence, the Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM. It’s great. The same day that the album came out, the Weeknd also dropped a video for the Dawn FM track “Sacrifice.” In the video, the Weeknd went back and forth between his present-day self and the old-man makeup that he wears on the album cover, and the clip revolved around some sort of druidic nightclub ritual. Today, the Weeknd has followed that video with an equally creepy clip from “Gasoline,” the neo-new wave thumper that serves as the de facto Dawn FM opener.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Travis Scott Teases New Album ‘Utopia’

It looks like Travis Scott is looking to reaffix the focus onto his music. Specifically, his hotly anticipated new album ‘Utopia.’. As widely reported, Scott has been at the center of quite the storm following the tragic stampede at his Astroworld Festival which claimed the lives of 10 revelers (the youngest being just 10-years-old).
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Katy Perry & Alesso – ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has hit the field once more. For, she has just debuted the music video for her song ‘When I’m Gone’ during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The song is a collaboration with EDM superstar Alesso and was teased just before its release on December 29.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

The Weeknd Descends Further Into the Underworld in ‘Sacrifice’ Video

All the partying finally caught up to him. The last we saw of our hero, the Weeknd, in the music video for “Take My Breath,” he’d traded his red suit for black, gone to a warehouse rave, and found a dangerous lover. In the Weeknd’s next video, “Sacrifice,” he wakes up after having his breath taken and gets abducted by some cloaked figures. You guessed it, he’s their sacrifice. The video is the latest offering from the Weeknd’s Dawn FM, the After Hours follow-up he released Friday, December 7, modeled as a radio broadcast soundtracking purgatory. And if you don’t think being taken away by cloaked figures sounds like the underworld, just wait till you see them suck the life out of themselves — and the Weeknd too. Maybe next video we’ll find out if this is how we got Old Weeknd on the cover of Dawn FM.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

YESSSS New Album From The Weeknd Dropping This Week!

If you know me, then you know I'm a big fan of The Weeknd!. I've been waiting for this thing to drop for a minute and it looks like we are finally getting it this week!!. Get ready for Dawn FM dropping this Thursday Night/Friday...you already know I'm going to listen to it as soon as it drops!
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Drops New Music Video, ‘Alternate World’ Remixes of “Sacrifice” and “Take My Breath Away”

The Weeknd has released an expanded version of his new album. Dawn FM (Alternate World) is out today, January 12, and offers listeners two new songs. The Weeknd tapped Swedish House Mafia for a remixed version of the album’s second single “Sacrifice.” The artist first collaborated with the Swedish supergroup in October on the song “Moth To A Flame” off of their forthcoming LP Paradise Again. The song now also listed on the Dawn FM (Alternate World) tracklist.
MUSIC
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Marriage Plans Revealed: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before He Proposes’

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s relationship is getting serious, and HollywoodLife has learned that 2022 may be quite the year for the duo!. Rihanna, 33, and ASAP Rocky, 33, rang in the New Year together at home in Barbados and, according to sources, 2022 may be the year that they say, “I do!” In January 2020, Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, took their romance public when they were spotted packing on PDA during their first holiday trip to Barbados, where they both have family. And they’ve fallen more and more in love with each other since. In fact, a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy