FAA creates 5G buffer zones around DFW and Love Field

The FAA on Jan. 7 published a new list of the 50 U.S. airports that will have "buffer zones" around them once 5G C-band services come online later this month. Identification of the airports is the latest policy update from the agency related to its ongoing efforts to establish a long-term solution that allows new 5G C-band wireless services and flight operations to safely co-exist throughout the National Airspace System (NAS). According to the statement published by the FAA, the list of airports was developed based on input from aviation industry leaders, and the traffic volume, number of low-visibility days on average, and geographic location were all determining factors in developing the list.

