Party Bean Dip

There’s no formal record of who was the first to make black bean brownies. (Yep, black beans, from a can, the ones you’d find in a burrito, but in a brownie.) A quick look around the internet will tell you that the concept was popularized by gluten-free and other special-diet-friendly bloggers, as the black beans add heft to the batter in the absence of flour. This version is both gluten-free and vegan, as the black beans, applesauce, and nut or seed butter work to provide the brownies with structure and bind the batter—without flour or eggs. While this brownie certainly checks the boxes of being safe for certain dietary restrictions, this is not one of those desserts that doesn’t taste like a treat.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO