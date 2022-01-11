ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Party Bean Dip

RecipeGirl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Party Bean Dip is a nice, lighter option for a dip. It’s always a big hit at Happy Hour or an appetizer party!. I am so excited about this dip because it’s one that you will want to keep eating and eating and then come back for more! Remember the...

www.recipegirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flour Tortilla#Tortilla Chips#Beans#Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Mexican#Party Bean Dip
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Beans and greens are a lucky combination

Hearty, delicious and ever so humble, white beans and greens are a classic duo. In Italy, they're considered lucky foods, eaten the first month of the new year. The theory is that beans, because they swell as you cook them, symbolize prosperity and growth. And freshly cooked greens, the color of money, represent wealth.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Houston Chronicle

Recipe: Classic bean salad

1 cup dried beans (black-eyed peas, pinto beans, black beans, garbanzo, etc.) 1 small serrano pepper, minced (optional) Instructions: Soak the beans overnight. The next day, drain the water and combine the beans with 4 cups of fresh water and bring to a boil. Discard any foam that may arise after boiling or better still, drain that water and use fresh water to bring it to a boil again. The foamy residue carries impurities that can cause indigestion. Cover the beans and simmer until soft. Drain.
RECIPES
Salem News

Yes, beans are magical

Q. Beans, beans, the magical fruit… Are they really as good for me as people say?. A. Beans are not only easy on the wallet and waistline, beans are brimming with culinary potential. Beans have almost as many varieties as they do uses in the kitchen. All varieties of beans are rich sources of protein, fiber and the essential amino acid, lysine. Lysine is needed to make collagen, a protein that affects wound repair, and is the building block of skin and connective tissue. Beans contain folic acid and many minerals, such as iron, zinc and magnesium. Beans also contain disease-fighting antioxidants.
kiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - White Bean Bruschetta

Try this tasty bruschetta with crispy bread topped with white beans, tomatoes, and spices. Served as a side dish or an appetizer, it is sure to be a crowd pleaser!. 1 whole-wheat French baguette, cut into 12 thin slices along the bias. Slice the baguette on the diagonal into thin...
RECIPES
Vulture

Search Party Recap: Enjoy Jelly Beans

And the wheels are officially starting to come off. You can have the noblest of goals (and even though it is as wispy as a cloud, total world enlightenment is a noble goal), but your thing will fall apart if you don’t have good organization at the heart of the project. The number of lofty projects people’s quotidian, petty bullshit has brought down is incalculable. From the Arthurian Round Table to that time that Columbia professor tried to teach a chimpanzee language, people’s everyday stuff (and especially their weird sex stuff) gets in the way.
FOOD & DRINKS
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Cajun White Beans

Instant Pot Cajun White Beans. A taste of Louisiana from dried Great Northern Beans, ready in about an hour thanks to pressure cooking. I got my first Camellia bean box from the New Orleans bean company. (#NotSponsored, I just can't help but pick up bean subscriptions...) Much to my surprise, there was a seasoning packet for Cajun white beans to go with the pound of Great Northern beans in the box. Cajun…white beans? Why didn’t anyone tell me there were Cajun white beans?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox11online.com

Black Eye Pea and Black Bean Dip

1/8 teaspoon chipotle or cayenne pepper (optional) 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced (optional) 1 medium avocado, diced (optional) Rinse and drain the black eyed peas and black bean in a colander. In a large bowl, combine the garlic, lime juice, oil, cumin, chipotle or cayenne, and salt and mix...
RECIPES
draxe.com

Tuscan White Bean Soup Recipe

When the cold weather hits, few meals hit the mark the way soups do. Simple and delicious, they warm you right to the bones — like my Tuscan white bean soup recipe. You don’t have to spend hours letting them simmer either. In fact, you can prepare a healthy, tasty soup in under an hour. Enter my Tuscan white bean soup.
RECIPES
The Free Press

Cool beans: Loaded with fiber and nutrients, beans are magical

Q. Beans, beans, the magical fruit… Are they really as good for me as people say?. A. Beans are not only easy on the wallet and waistline, beans are brimming with culinary potential. Beans have almost as many varieties as they do uses in the kitchen. All varieties of beans are rich sources of protein, fiber and the essential amino acid, lysine. Lysine is needed to make collagen, a protein that affects wound repair, and is the building block of skin and connective tissue. Beans contain folic acid and many minerals, such as iron, zinc and magnesium. Beans also contain disease-fighting antioxidants.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Actually Good Black Bean Brownies

There’s no formal record of who was the first to make black bean brownies. (Yep, black beans, from a can, the ones you’d find in a burrito, but in a brownie.) A quick look around the internet will tell you that the concept was popularized by gluten-free and other special-diet-friendly bloggers, as the black beans add heft to the batter in the absence of flour. This version is both gluten-free and vegan, as the black beans, applesauce, and nut or seed butter work to provide the brownies with structure and bind the batter—without flour or eggs. While this brownie certainly checks the boxes of being safe for certain dietary restrictions, this is not one of those desserts that doesn’t taste like a treat.
RECIPES
carolinasportsman.com

Venison and black bean soup

Cold days call for this hearty venison black bean soup. We don’t have continuously freezing weather in the Carolinas. But for folks used to wearing shorts and flip-flops, it’s cold. We still hunt and fish, but we crave something to warm us up after our forays into the cold. Some folks could eat a big, steaming bowl of soup or stew for just about every meal during the cold months and not complain.
RECIPES
lexiscleankitchen.com

Amazing Vegan Black Bean Soup

This Black Bean Soup is a 30-minute, one-pot vegan recipe! It’s creamy, healthy, and loaded with flavorful seasonings. Garnish with your favorite toppings and serve it warm or enjoy it cold as a black bean dip!. Vegan Black Bean Soup Recipe. As soon as the cooler weather starts rolling...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy