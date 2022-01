DAZN Group has rejigged its leadership structure, appointing Shay Segev as its sole CEO. Segev joined the sports streamer in June 2021. Prior to DAZN, he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company, which he grew from a small entrepreneurial business in 2016 into a market leader with a capitalization of £10 billion. James Rushton, DAZN co-founder who was serving as co-CEO alongside Segev, will continue with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content. Rushton spent the majority of his career at Perform Group where he oversaw the launch of DAZN in 2016. Meanwhile, Darren Waterman will...

BUSINESS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO