Energy Industry

European hydrogen programs: from Hydrogen Manifesto to Clean Energy Act

Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST on 26 January 2022 exploring the main trends in the European landscape of hydrogen technology. This webinar covers the main trends in the European landscape of hydrogen technology, from roadmaps and charted political commitments, to research and development,...

physicsworld.com

TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Mexico In-Depth

Hydrogen is a false climate solution

Indigenous communities in New Mexico have long dealt with the negative impacts of experimental energy projects promoted by state and federal governments. This legislative session, as the state faces a climate crisis that is already disproportionately impacting Indigenous, low-income, and communities of color, the stakes of energy policies are higher than ever.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Green hydrogen could disrupt global trade, bilateral energy relations

Rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy can bring significant geoeconomic and geopolitical shifts disrupting global trade and bilateral energy relations, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Already today, over 30 countries and regions are planning for active commerce heralding a considerable growth in cross-border hydrogen trade. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is an early but important step towards building the next generation of offshore wind projects. https://t.co/19GVmZRPdm1/3 #ScotWind #NetZero #OffshoreWind pic.twitter.com/4gvY86bBaT— Crown Estate Scot (@CrownEstateScot) January 17, 2022Most of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is a $22bn giant magnet the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy?

At a certain point, even language fails to fully capture all the wild and wondrous things going on inside ITER, a 23,000-tonne, 35-nation nuclear experiment under construction in France.You could describe ITER – massive as it is – as a miniature. A manmade mini-star on Earth. At its core, plasma will be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times the temperature of the core of the sun, hot enough to melt diamonds and rotating faster than the speed of sound, causing hydrogen ions to fuse and release massive amounts of energy.You could describe ITER – hi-tech as it is – as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Producing Clean Hydrogen From Solar Power and Wood Chips

In the global race to curb climate change and reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen is considered a serious contender to replace fossil fuels. Although hydrogen ‘burns’ cleanly, with only water as a by-product, the current way of making hydrogen a reliable fuel alternative is energy- and carbon-intensive. Whether water...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen refueling stations for automotive market

Anglo-Canadian zero-emission vehicle company First Hydrogen has established NetzeroH2, a subsidiary for the design, production and roll-out of hydrogen refueling stations for the automotive market. The refueling stations will be designed and developed with German consulting firm FEV. The company wants to contribute to the acceleration of the adoption of hydrogen as a main source of fuel for the light to heavy hydrogen mobility sector. “First Hydrogen will also offer fuel-cell-powered supercritical CO2 extraction systems that will allow users to operate the systems in remote locations where there are no electrical power grids available, or the electrical power is unstable,” the company said in a statement. “This already developed supercritical CO2 extraction system is fully operational and can be monitored and supported remotely by the company’s in-house fully integrated software operating system.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s State Power to Build USD1.57 Billion Hydrogen Energy Base

(Yicai Global) Jan. 14 -- State Power Investment Corp., the world’s largest renewable power producer, will invest CNY10 billion (USD1.57 billion) to construct a facility for the manufacturing and further research of hydrogen fuel cells and key components to help advance China’s green goals. Located in Nanhai district...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Energy crisis drives up European clean power PPA prices

Renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) prices continued to rise in the last quarter on the back of a deepening European energy crisis that continued to drive wholesale electricity prices to new highs. Seattle-based renewables transaction infrastructure provider LevelTen Energy said the overall price index for European solar and wind PPA price offers rose 7.8%, from Q3 to Q4, with the cheapest 25% of deals reaching €52.46/MWh to mark a €3.78 quarterly rise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Load up the hydrogen but hold the carbon

Kyoto, Japan -- In the global race to curb climate change and reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen is considered a serious contender to replace fossil fuels. Although hydrogen 'burns' cleanly, with only water as a by-product, the current way of making hydrogen a reliable fuel alternative is energy- and carbon-intensive. Whether...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Gas grid ready for 20% hydrogen blend from next year

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said. The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: More large scale hydrogen for Port of Rotterdam

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers has signed a supply contract with Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell for a large scale hydrogen project in the Port of Rotterdam. “Under the contract, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200MW electrolysis plant based on their large scale, 20MW alkaline water electrolysis module,” wrote the German business yesterday. “First construction work for the electrolyzers will likely begin in spring 2022. Shell’s final investment decision to build the Holland Hydrogen I [green hydrogen production project] is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024.” Holland Hydrogen I will cover two hectares and produce green hydrogen for industry and transport sector, using electricity from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (Noord). “The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 40km that will run from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam,” added Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

EasyJet To Support Development Of Hydrogen Propulsion

European LCC easyJet plans to support the development of hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion by the UK’s Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, providing its perspective on how the zero-emissions technology could integrate with future airline operations. Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) is leading development... Subscription Required. EasyJet To Support Development Of Hydrogen Propulsion is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eenews.net

DOE unveils $1B loan for hydrogen plant. But is it ‘clean’?

The Energy Department’s loan office rolled out its first new award in years in the waning days of 2021, jump-starting a program seen as pivotal to President Biden’s climate agenda as legislation remains stalled in Congress. On Dec. 23, the office announced it would guarantee up to $1.04...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Global Clean Energy acquires European Camelina Company España

Vertically integrated renewable fuels company, Global Clean Energy (OTCQX:GCEH) acquires Camelina Company España (or CCE). CCE is Europe’s largest camelina crop innovator and seed producer headquartered in Madrid, Spain. In early 2022, company will open a newly renovated renewable diesel biorefinery in Bakersfield, California, and supply ExxonMobil up...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Community Policy