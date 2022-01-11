ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Wrangler vs. Ford Bronco: Which Sold More in 2021?

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
The Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco are always competing to be America’s favorite off-roading vehicle. Which had stronger sales in 2021?

The results are in. The Jeep Wrangler remains America’s favorite off-roader in 2021, outselling both the Ford Bronco and the Ford Bronco Sport. Here are the numbers.

United States sales numbers show that Ford sold 35,000 Broncos from June 2021 through the end of December 2021. The full-size vehicle has only been available since June, giving Jeep yet another leg up on its competition. The Ford Bronco Sport, which was available all year long, sold 108,000 units. Together, the two models sold 143,192 units in 2021.

Unfortunately, these numbers were not enough to beat the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep sold 204,000 Wranglers in 2021, making it the vehicle’s best year since 2018.

Ford’s Challenges in 2021

Car experts suggest many reasons as to why Ford saw decreasing sales numbers in 2021. The company experienced microchip shortages, supply chain issues and production delays. Many of these problems were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many comments on the Ford Bronco official Instagram page are asking the brand when to expect their cars.

“Tell reservation holders when they’re getting their bronco like Ford said it would back in May,” one comment reads. “Quick question: where’s the bronco I ordered last year?” another user asks.

Could this be the main reason why the Jeep Wrangler had stronger sales? It’ll be interesting to see comparisons when Ford is able to move past the supply chain issues.

Jeep Wrangler Goes Electric

Jeep Wrangler fans may get an electric model of their favorite off-roader in 2023. Jim Morrisson, Jeep’s Vice President of North American Operations, predicts that the model will be rolled out around that time.

“It’s gone from being the newest entrant three months ago and now the best selling plug-in hybrid in America. So, off to a great start,” he says.

The company continues to push boundaries and make decisions that are both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. President Joe Biden took a spin in the all-electric Jeep Wrangler 4xe back in August. The model is now the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the United States.

“The trick was making sure that it was a really capable Jeep first,” Morrison says.

Jeep plans to become the most sustainable SUV brand, and so far, they are succeeding. Christian Meunier, Global President, is excited about the future.

“The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power. Delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience. Offering an ability to enjoy even more Jeep capability off-road in nearly complete silence.”

#Ford Bronco Sport#Jeep Wranglers#Vehicles#Broncos#North American Operations
