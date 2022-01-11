ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Jones will replace Judge Faith Jenkins as host of Divorce Court

By Nick Romano
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt is back in session for Star Jones. The daytime TV personality is returning to Divorce Court as the new judge and host of the longest-running courtroom show. Jones, 59, replaces Judge Faith Jenkins, 45, who came aboard in 2020. Jones confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, "I'm incredibly...

Leola Thornton
5d ago

I like Jugde Faith, but she just don't fit the divorce show. Let's see what Star Jo es can do. Otherwise get Lynn Toler back!!

Naise Colvin
5d ago

I don't know if I will watch Divorce Court but I really like Judge Faith Jenkins Maybe she has a better opportunity she will be missed.

nee-nee dg
5d ago

I didn't really know how Judge Faith would do because she had some big shoes to fill but she did well. Haven't seen Star Jones in a minute so this could be interesting. To bad my girl Lynn won't come back, miss her on the show.

Entertainment Weekly

