With the revival of the Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler is faced with a genuine hometown rival for the first time in more than a quarter-century. And while plenty of folks are happy to debate the merit of the two SUVs' off-road capability, a recent upload to the YouCar YouTube channel might help you decide which truck belongs in your garage. That’s because we now have a chance to better see how the two off-roaders compare when faced with the IIHS’s most difficult crash test: the small overlap front impact. Spoiler alert: Things don’t look great for the ole seven-bar grille.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO