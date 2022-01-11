ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Health opens drive-thru testing site amid Omicron surge

By Liz Engel
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UC Health has opened a temporary drive-thru Covid-19 testing center on its Clifton campus in response to a surge in demand spurred by the rapid-spreading Omicron variant. UC Health’s new Covid-19 community testing center is accepting patients effective Jan. 11, officials said. Appointments are required. The center, located...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
City
Covington, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Omicron#Emergency Medicine#Pcr#Emergency Management#Covid#Uc Health#Uc Health Mri Center#The Ohio National Guard#Uc College Of Medicine#Corinthian Baptist Church#Truth And Destiny Church#Newport#Ethos Labs#Gravity Diagnostics#My Uc Health#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know, and top lessons learned during Covid quarantine

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Two local universities are shifting plans for the fast-approaching spring semester as Covid-19 cases spike in the region, again. University of Cincinnati will start the school year remote for at least two weeks, while Northern Kentucky University is pushing back its first day by a week. Officials at both institutions cite a rise in cases driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. UC said the shift gives officials the opportunity to “assess the impact of Omicron on our populations; let the spike in transmissions run its course; implement additional measures for screening testing and vaccination; and assess the feasibility of providing faculty, staff and students the opportunity to receive booster shots.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy