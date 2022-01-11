UC Health opens drive-thru testing site amid Omicron surge

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Two local universities are shifting plans for the fast-approaching spring semester as Covid-19 cases spike in the region, again. University of Cincinnati will start the school year remote for at least two weeks, while Northern Kentucky University is pushing back its first day by a week. Officials at both institutions cite a rise in cases driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. UC said the shift gives officials the opportunity to “assess the impact of Omicron on our populations; let the spike in transmissions run its course; implement additional measures for screening testing and vaccination; and assess the feasibility of providing faculty, staff and students the opportunity to receive booster shots.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO